How Jon Bernthal's Punisher Could Return To The MCU

It's long been reported Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher for "Daredevil: Born Again." That remains the case even after Marvel fired the creative team and ordered a redo. Scooper Alex P., a writer for My Cosmic Circus who's a fairly reliable source, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Hearing that events from #ThePunisher [Season 1 and Season 2] will be referenced in #DaredevilBornAgain. It will be handled similarly to how Fisk's past was referenced in #Echo. So expect all of Castle's emotional baggage from his show to play a part in the upcoming show."

This should be taken with a grain of salt, especially seeing how much can still change between now and when "Daredevil: Born Again" releases. However, it would make sense for Jon Bernthal's Punisher to be the same variant audiences initially saw on Netflix. Disney has officially canonized the Netflix Marvel shows as existing within the main timeline. The events of "The Punisher" can easily be referenced with this in mind, and he'd find himself in trouble given what "Daredevil: Born Again" will probably be about.

The post-credits scene for "Echo" teases Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) running for New York City mayor. Provided he's successful in his campaign (which he likely will be), he'd undoubtedly make life more challenging for all New York-based vigilantes, including Punisher. The character could run into Daredevil again to provide even more TV-MA action.