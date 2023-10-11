Marvel Fires Daredevil: Born Again Team & Orders Redo After Disastrous Results

After a successful three-season run for "Daredevil" on Netflix and the character entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk," it's safe to say expectations are sky high for the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again," which sees Charlie Cox return as the Man Without Fear. To add to the hype, the 1st season is expected to have 18 episodes, a vast upgrade over the typical Marvel six-episode season, and it already has Season 2 in the pipeline. Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates Marvel wants to change up its strategy to save the new "Daredevil" series from being a potential train wreck.

Like many other TV shows, "Daredevil: Born Again" had its production suspended in June following the Writers Guild of America strike. It may have been fortuitous for this particular project, as it gave Marvel's top brass a chance to review the footage shot so far, consisting of less than half of the planned 18 episodes. But it was enough for executives to make a decision, resulting in head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, along with the show's directors, getting fired in September. Marvel must now search for new writers and directors to right the ship.

Ord and Corman will remain on "Daredevil: Born Again" as executive producers, and it sounds as though some of their scenes could still be used in the finished product. Primarily, it sounds like a total overhaul. The report goes on to state how the original iteration resembled more of a legal drama rather than a violent action thriller like the popular Netflix show. Cox didn't even don the Daredevil costume until the 4th episode, something that may not have sat right with fans.