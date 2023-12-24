MCU Rumor: Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Is Marvel's 'Street-Level Civil War'

Ever since those final frames of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the hope from fans was that the now stranded and lonely web-slinger, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), would start over with a clean slate and focus on more small-time crime-fighting rather than cosmos-saving MCU adventures. Well, it appears that our wishes could be coming true, with a rumor from Cryptic HD hinting that Spidey's next solo adventure will indeed center around street-level crime and, in doing so, lead to a turf war with some other notable heroes protecting their own respective neighborhoods.

Following the report that Spidey might be crossing paths once more with fan-favorite Marvel heroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in "Spider-Man 4," Cryptic amped up the excitement levels with a compelling comparison. "Honestly can't wait for this film tbh," they posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Ik things aren't really set up and in motion but it was described to me to be a Street Level 'Civil War.'" It's certainly a high bar to set, since "Captain America: Civil War," is one of the MCU's best entries, but one that is bursting with possibilities in both the conflicts and potential team-ups that might now find their way onto the screen.