MCU Rumor: Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Is Marvel's 'Street-Level Civil War'
Ever since those final frames of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the hope from fans was that the now stranded and lonely web-slinger, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), would start over with a clean slate and focus on more small-time crime-fighting rather than cosmos-saving MCU adventures. Well, it appears that our wishes could be coming true, with a rumor from Cryptic HD hinting that Spidey's next solo adventure will indeed center around street-level crime and, in doing so, lead to a turf war with some other notable heroes protecting their own respective neighborhoods.
Following the report that Spidey might be crossing paths once more with fan-favorite Marvel heroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in "Spider-Man 4," Cryptic amped up the excitement levels with a compelling comparison. "Honestly can't wait for this film tbh," they posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Ik things aren't really set up and in motion but it was described to me to be a Street Level 'Civil War.'" It's certainly a high bar to set, since "Captain America: Civil War," is one of the MCU's best entries, but one that is bursting with possibilities in both the conflicts and potential team-ups that might now find their way onto the screen.
Could Spidey and Daredevil be the new Iron Man and Captain America of the MCU?
Historically, Spider-Man and Daredevil's relationship in Marvel comics has been a solid one over the years, but it's been tested just as much as that of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in the MCU. That's why a street-level showdown between the two, if rumors are to be believed, could be worth a watch before they finally squash whatever beef they might have and hit the rooftops together as our new favorite friendly pair of neighborhood heroes.
Even in the brief time they worked together on "No Way Home," Tom Holland expressed both his massive respect for his cameo-making co-star, Charlie Cox, and his hope to work with him in the future. Following the release of the Spider-Man threequel, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was really cool to see him [Cox] snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously. So it was pretty awesome, and I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again." Here's hoping those rumors actually come to pass and that The Man Without Fear and the wall-crawling menace partner up eventually — after butting heads first, like all great heroes do.