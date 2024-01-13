Disney+ Officially Confirms Where Marvel's Defenders Exists On The MCU Timeline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries "Echo," which premiered on Disney+ on January 9, features both Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. These characters debuted in Netflix's "Daredevil" series, which was once non-canonical to the MCU. However, their involvement in "Echo" led a Marvel producer to confirm that Netflix's "Daredevil" is now MCU canon. While the status of the streamer's other Marvel shows like "The Defenders" and "Iron Fist" remained uncertain even after this comment, it turns out Disney has definitively incorporated its Marvel universe into the MCU. That means fans can finally place precisely when shows like "The Defenders" take place on the MCU timeline.

This news surfaced on Disney+, which groups Marvel projects into various categories on a page dedicated to the MCU. One of those groupings is labeled "Timeline Order." Shortly after "Daredevil" officially became MCU canon, Disney+ subscribers began noticing that the Timeline Order listing included not just "Daredevil" but also "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," and "The Punisher."

Specifically, "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones" take place between "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Avengers: The Age of Ultron." Then come "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Defenders." Those are set between "Ant-Man" and "Captain America: Civil War." Finally, "The Punisher" fits between "Black Panther" and "Doctor Strange."