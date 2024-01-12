5 Characters Tom Cruise Should Play In James Gunn's DCU After Warner Bros. Film Deal

Let's get the most obvious and easiest fit for the iconic film star out of the way, first. Tom Cruise as Hal Jordan is a match made in comic book movie heaven.

As USAF pilot Hal "Highball" Jordan, Cruise would have plenty of time to fly around in the planes he loves before the story takes him out of the stratosphere. From there, Cruise could bring "Green Lantern" back to the light and become one of Sector 2814's most beloved ring-slingers. But at 61, is he too old for the role? If reports of DCU plans are to be believed, he might be just the right age.

The upcoming Max series, "Lanterns," is said to spotlight one of Earth's other Green Lantern Corps members, John Stewart, with his predecessor, Jordan, hanging back as support. Sure, it might sound like a space-aged "Top Gun: Maverick" on the surface, but the heroes' space opera setting would be enough to break away from overt comparisons.

More importantly, if specific story beats from "Green Lantern" history are applied, Cruise's stint as the greatest Lantern of them all might be interrupted by the evil entity, Parallax. This would be an excellent opportunity for one of Hollywood's biggest heroes to venture into the dark side and be a bad guy for a change.