The Real Reason Tom Cruise Didn't Play Iron Man In The MCU

While Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark have become pretty much synonymous ever since 2008's "Iron Man," there was a time in the late '90s when Tom Cruise considered suiting up as the armored Avenger. And now we know why that never came to be thanks to "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards.

"When the Iron Man rights were at 20th Century Fox, Tom Cruise, then 34, had flirted with the idea of playing Stark," the book reads (via Time). "However, Cruise's asking fee at the time was more than even a profitable studio like Fox was willing to risk on an untested superhero property." It's unclear what that asking fee was, but it was simply too much to gamble on, especially when Iron Man was a relatively obscure hero compared to the other properties Fox held the film rights for at the time, like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Years later, the role would fall to Downey, and the MCU was born. Compared to Cruise, the high school dropout Downey, a controversial pick for Iron Man due to his public struggles with substance abuse, cost just $2.5 million. But it was more than the paycheck that turned the "Mission: Impossible" star away.