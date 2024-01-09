Tom Cruise Signs Massive Warner Bros. Film Deal - Here's What It Means

Tom Cruise is teaming up with Warner Bros. for a massive production deal.

The entertainment industry is about to see a massive shift. In an era where franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" continue to dominate on the big and small screen, Tom Cruise has successfully managed to stand out as the so-called "last movie star." For general audiences and his ardent fans, Cruise himself is a draw, a brand that continually improves with each new release. Back in 2022, the action junkie debuted "Top Gun: Maverick," his first billion-dollar grosser, solidifying his position as one of Hollywood's most prosperous and respected talents. Now, at 61, Cruise is embarking on a new journey, setting up shop at Warner Bros. Discovery for a new strategic partnership deal.

The move to Warner Bros. Discovery was announced in a press release on January 9. The partnership is in effect starting this year and it's an intimate one — Cruise and his team will have offices on Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. With Cruise, Warner Bros. will produce both original and franchise theatrical films. No word yet on what the first project Cruise will be developing with the storied studio.

This isn't an exclusive first-look deal (via Deadline), which is typical for most talent. Cruise will still work with Paramount for the upcoming, untitled "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" sequel. The creative maverick is also working with director Doug Liman and Universal Pictures for an upcoming picture that's set to be filmed in space. As companies continue to double down on franchise offerings, this is a strategic move on Cruise's part to diversify his cinematic offerings by creating relationships with other studios.