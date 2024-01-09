Tom Cruise Signs Massive Warner Bros. Film Deal - Here's What It Means
Tom Cruise is teaming up with Warner Bros. for a massive production deal.
The entertainment industry is about to see a massive shift. In an era where franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" continue to dominate on the big and small screen, Tom Cruise has successfully managed to stand out as the so-called "last movie star." For general audiences and his ardent fans, Cruise himself is a draw, a brand that continually improves with each new release. Back in 2022, the action junkie debuted "Top Gun: Maverick," his first billion-dollar grosser, solidifying his position as one of Hollywood's most prosperous and respected talents. Now, at 61, Cruise is embarking on a new journey, setting up shop at Warner Bros. Discovery for a new strategic partnership deal.
The move to Warner Bros. Discovery was announced in a press release on January 9. The partnership is in effect starting this year and it's an intimate one — Cruise and his team will have offices on Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. With Cruise, Warner Bros. will produce both original and franchise theatrical films. No word yet on what the first project Cruise will be developing with the storied studio.
This isn't an exclusive first-look deal (via Deadline), which is typical for most talent. Cruise will still work with Paramount for the upcoming, untitled "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" sequel. The creative maverick is also working with director Doug Liman and Universal Pictures for an upcoming picture that's set to be filmed in space. As companies continue to double down on franchise offerings, this is a strategic move on Cruise's part to diversify his cinematic offerings by creating relationships with other studios.
Tom Cruise is excited by the deal
While Tom Cruise is largely known as the posterchild for Paramount Pictures, the "Collateral" star has worked with Warner Bros. numerous times in the past. Audiences last saw him join forces with the iconic studio for the criminally underrated action pic "Edge of Tomorrow." He's also worked with them on films like "Magnolia," "Eyes Wide Shut," and the ever-iconic "Risky Business."
"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry," said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy in a joint statement. "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!"
Over the last few years, Warner Bros. has seen its fair share of financial woes and disappointments, particularly with its DCEU franchise. The studio is actively restructuring, and this Cruise deal should greatly benefit the studio.
"I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!" Cruise said about the deal.
What will Tom Cruise make at Warner Bros.?
What's particularly interesting about this massive Tom Cruise and Warner Bros. deal is the mention of franchises and IPs in the statement. The statement explicitly mentions that the actor and producer will develop franchise films, and boss David Zaslav even discussed IPs as one of Warner Bros.' strengths. While we'll no doubt see Cruise cook up some interesting original films with this deal (he's already working on an R-rated film with Christopher McQuarrie, maybe that'll be set up at Warners?), all eyes are on what franchise projects the cinephile could develop with the studio.
Over the last century, Warner Bros. has developed dozens of iconic franchises, giving Cruise plenty of options to choose from. The most obvious answer is Cruise taking on a superhero project for James Gunn's "new-and-improved" slate of DC films. But the options are truly endless, from action projects like "Mad Max" to horror offerings in "The Conjuring" franchise. With a creative like Cruise at the helm, several dormant franchises could have new life breathed into them.
Beyond IP, this is a major win for Warner Bros., who have lost significant clout with creatives over the last few years for their controversial decisions, namely shelving films for tax purposes. An ardent cinephile and bastion for the theatrical experience, getting Cruise on board the Warner Bros. train is a massive vote of confidence for creatives who are hesitant to do business with the studio. If Warner Bros. is good enough for Cruise, then surely it's good enough for those who want creative freedom over their original projects, right?