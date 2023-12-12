Gladiator: Is Maximus The Father Of Lucius?

One of the most heart-wrenching parts of "Gladiator" is the scene when Maximus returns to his home in Spain only to find that his estate has been ransacked and his beloved wife and son have been brutally killed. While this appears to leave him without any further members of his nuclear family, that may not actually be true. In fact, it appears that Lucius Verus (Spencer Treat Clark) is secretly Maximus' son, as well.

In an interview back in 2006, "Gladiator" director Ridley Scott explained that the behind-the-camera powers that be were already planning a sequel at that time. This would focus on the period after the concluding events of "Gladiator," with the director clarifying that Russell Crowe would not return to his role as Maximus due to his irrevocable death at the end of the first movie. Scott elaborated that the second movie would focus on the next generation, specifically saying, "Therefore, it would be to the son that Maximus had probably left behind with his affair with Lucilla."

This casual statement implies that none other than Clark's Lucius Verus II is Maximus' son. This makes sense, as there are clear indications throughout the film that Maximus and Lucilla were lovers back in the day. Some of the scenes between Maximus and Verus are also reminiscent of a father and son.