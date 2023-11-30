Napoleon's 5 Most Controversial Historical Inaccuracies Exposed

Director Ridley Scott's latest foray into historical drama, "Napoleon," comes with a hefty dose of historical inaccuracies. While some of these are minor details, others showcase a sense of disregard for historical data when it serves the greater purpose of the movie.

This is, of course, nothing new. Throughout his career, Scott has always loved to wheel and deal with historical facts. Often, these are on point and presented with impeccable accuracy on screen. However, the venerable director has also shown that he's not afraid to make deliberate deviations from the historical narrative if it serves the purpose of his cinematic storytelling. When criticized on the matter in the past, he's made it abundantly clear that he doesn't care about accuracy and fact-checking so much as presenting a compelling and exciting adaptation. And that's well within his rights.

Even so, there are examples of these historical aberrations throughout Scott's films. "Kingdom of Heaven" has oversized armies and historically unlikely degrees of religious tolerance. "Gladiator" depicts the killing of a Roman emperor in the Colosseum and the restoration of the Roman Republic — neither of which ever happened. These details, great and small, are changes from historical consensus. Do they make Scott's movies better? In most cases, yes, but they're changes all the same, and that always attracts criticism — or at least sparks discussion. Here are five of the biggest historical inaccuracies from "Napoleon" for your reading pleasure.