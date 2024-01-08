Netflix's The One Piece Anime Teaser, Studio, Possible Plot, And More Details

Unfortunately, "One Piece" fans will have to keep waiting for Netflix's new anime project for the foreseeable future, as the series has no announced release date or window. According to Netflix TUDUM, "The One Piece" is still in production, but no further information on when fans might eventually see it for themselves is available.

Notably, "The One Piece" was announced by Netflix in anticipation of the original "One Piece" anime's 25th anniversary, which is set to occur in late 2024. However, it's unclear whether this new anime adaptation is intended for release at some point on or around the anniversary celebration.

In any case, new anime projects and seasons can sometimes take multiple years between announcement and release, such as with "Fire Force" Season 3. While there's no concrete indication that "The One Piece" will adhere to this common occurrence, fans are likely better off tempering their expectations for the time being and waiting until further details on the show's release are available.