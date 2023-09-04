One Piece: How Old Is Luffy In Season 1?
This article contains mild spoilers for One Piece.
One might have thought that some of Netflix's previous anime adaptations, such as Adam Wingard's "Death Note" and Christopher Yost's "Cowboy Bebop," would have put the streamer off of the prospect of making live-action versions of anime series. However, the platform's persistence has seemingly paid off at last with "One Piece." Adapted from the massive anime and manga franchise, the new series has received generally positive reviews thus far as the franchise's legions of fans tune in for the adaptation. On the other hand, with so many new recruits on deck, there are plenty of fresh fans with questions about the characters and world of "One Piece."
For instance, some have been wondering specifically about Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and what age the plucky young pirate actually is at this point in the story. Unsurprisingly, like many anime and manga protagonists, Luffy is a teenager and is 17 years old, to be exact. However, he may not stay that age for the entirety of the series.
Luffy will likely remain a teen no matter what
Around the 500-episode mark of the "One Piece" anime, Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of his crew take a break to train for two years. That's why, from that point until the episodes that are currently ongoing in the Wano County arc, the central protagonist and leader of the Straw Hat Pirates is 19.
Now, before you hurl your TV across the room at the prospect of over 1,000 episodes, let us be clear that the Netflix version of "One Piece" is unlikely to be that long in the tooth. Not only will the natural aging process make that a ridiculous prospect, but Season 1 of the adaptation already encompasses roughly the entire first arc, which was comprised of more than 60 anime episodes.
Though even at that pace, the live-action version of "One Piece" may never catch up to its anime and manga source material, Luffy will remain canonically either 17 or 19 throughout unless the cast and crew behind the series decide to make some pretty big changes to the lore somewhere down the line.
All the same, considering that "One Piece" is already topping the Netflix charts in some regions and seems to have been well-received by both critics and audiences alike, it does seem likely that fans will be able to see more of the series at the very least in the future.