One Piece: How Old Is Luffy In Season 1?

Around the 500-episode mark of the "One Piece" anime, Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of his crew take a break to train for two years. That's why, from that point until the episodes that are currently ongoing in the Wano County arc, the central protagonist and leader of the Straw Hat Pirates is 19.

Now, before you hurl your TV across the room at the prospect of over 1,000 episodes, let us be clear that the Netflix version of "One Piece" is unlikely to be that long in the tooth. Not only will the natural aging process make that a ridiculous prospect, but Season 1 of the adaptation already encompasses roughly the entire first arc, which was comprised of more than 60 anime episodes.

Though even at that pace, the live-action version of "One Piece" may never catch up to its anime and manga source material, Luffy will remain canonically either 17 or 19 throughout unless the cast and crew behind the series decide to make some pretty big changes to the lore somewhere down the line.

All the same, considering that "One Piece" is already topping the Netflix charts in some regions and seems to have been well-received by both critics and audiences alike, it does seem likely that fans will be able to see more of the series at the very least in the future.