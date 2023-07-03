Suicide Squad ISEKAI - Everything You Need To Know About DC's Wild-Looking Anime

Though it's admittedly pretty rare for the worlds of Western entertainment to combine with the unique visionary style and action of Japanese anime, the results can be pretty spectacular when it does happen. This is no doubt the plan when it comes to the upcoming mash-up of Eastern and Western culture in "Suicide Squad ISEKAI."

Taking a page from a previous DC anime film, "Batman Ninja," which saw The Caped Crusader and several members of his rogue's gallery transported through time to an exaggerated version of feudal Japan, "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" has already featured pig monsters in its trailer, which ought to give fans an idea of where this is going.

For the uninitiated, Isekai is a genre of anime and manga that sees characters from the "real world" transported to another reality. In some cases, they become a hero or villain in their new realities, while in others, they have to contend with being placed into an entirely new body or avatar. "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" looks like it will see its team of villains sent to another reality by Amanda Waller, but they might still find themselves being unlikely heroes, even in this strange new world.