Suicide Squad ISEKAI - Everything You Need To Know About DC's Wild-Looking Anime
Though it's admittedly pretty rare for the worlds of Western entertainment to combine with the unique visionary style and action of Japanese anime, the results can be pretty spectacular when it does happen. This is no doubt the plan when it comes to the upcoming mash-up of Eastern and Western culture in "Suicide Squad ISEKAI."
Taking a page from a previous DC anime film, "Batman Ninja," which saw The Caped Crusader and several members of his rogue's gallery transported through time to an exaggerated version of feudal Japan, "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" has already featured pig monsters in its trailer, which ought to give fans an idea of where this is going.
For the uninitiated, Isekai is a genre of anime and manga that sees characters from the "real world" transported to another reality. In some cases, they become a hero or villain in their new realities, while in others, they have to contend with being placed into an entirely new body or avatar. "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" looks like it will see its team of villains sent to another reality by Amanda Waller, but they might still find themselves being unlikely heroes, even in this strange new world.
When will Suicide Squad Isekai be released?
Being that the project has just been announced, there is no release date yet for "Suicide Squad ISEKAI." However, given that the trailer includes finished animation of incredibly high quality, we can reasonably ascertain that the project is deep into production at this point.
As with the top-tier animation from Kamikaze Douga, YamatoWorks, and Barnum Studio, which made "Batman Ninja," Wit Studio, which is behind "Suicide Squad ISEKAI," is well known for its world-class animation. That, however, can be a double-edged sword, as it can take a lot of time to animate at the level of quality that the studio generally does.
For instance, Wit Studio did the first three seasons of the beloved anime, "Attack on Titan," but had to pass the baton to MAPPA for Season 4 because the delay would have simply been too long. In fact, even still, the final season of "Attack on Titan" has taken a significant amount of time to wrap things up. Still, as we mentioned above, given how good the completed animation is in the trailer for "Suicide Squad ISEKAI," it's not unreasonable to expect a release date of 2023 or 2024.
What is the plot of Suicide Squad ISEKAI?
The plot of "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" is pretty basic thus far, with the official website for the animated film containing only two brief descriptions that have been roughly translated to give audiences outside of Japan an idea of what to expect. "Deadly crazy party of the baddest villains land themselves in ISEKAI!!! The most dangerous & bizarre fantasy adventure unveiled...!!!" reads the first.
Meanwhile, the second description from the website reads as follows. "DC's Harley Quinn and The Joker have been ISEKAI!? Suicide Squad rampages onto the stage of ISEKAI! A new original animation from Japan! The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!"
While those two descriptions don't necessarily tell fans too much, the fact that it's called "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" ought to suggest that there will be other villains sent to the fantasy world that The Joker and Harley Quinn have entered. Whether they will be on a mission with the duo or whether they will be sent by Amanda Waller to bring the two back will remain to be seen in the film. Furthermore, a brief glimpse of a character who looks like Killer Croc suggests that he might also be in the film.
What animation studio is making Suicide Squad ISEKAI?
As the trailer makes abundantly clear, Wit Studio is working on "Suicide Squad ISEKAI," and the pedigree for top-tier animation that the studio is known for is definitely shown off in the first teaser. If you don't follow anime studios too closely, however, you might wonder if you've seen any of Studio Wit's work in the past.
Though we've already mentioned perhaps their best-known work with "Attack on Titan," that's just the tip of the iceberg for Studio Wit. They have also worked with Studio Clover to bring "Spy x Family" to life, adapted the first two seasons of "Vinland Saga," and are also well-known for their work on "Ranking of Kings," "The Ancient Magus Bride," and "Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign." Either way, no matter how long it takes the busy anime studio to finish up with "Suicide Squad ISEKAI," anime aficionados and newcomers alike can expect a highly polished final product from Studio Wit.
Who is directing Suicide Squad Isekai?
Eri Osada is the director for "Suicide Squad ISEKAI." Though Osoda may not be the most well-known name to DC fans, viewers don't need to worry about that too much when it comes to the rest of her resume. The director has been working in the industry since 2008 and has work tied to many well-reviewed anime films and television series.
The anime veteran has worked on in-between animation for "Strike Witches," key animation for "Pokemon: Zoroarc – Master of Illusions," further key animation on "Supernatural: The Animation," and as a character designer for "Blade & Soul," a series that also had the industry staple serving as chief animation director. Osada has also worked in key animation and as an animation director on episodes of "Blast of Tempest" and in Character Design for "Ensemble Stars" and "The Fate of Arad," the latter of which also saw her work as a chief animation director.
Who is writing Suicide Squad Isekai?
The screenplay for "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" is written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. For his part, Nagatsuki is best known as the creator of the popular light novel series "RE: Zero – Starting Life in Another World" and its various spin-offs. The writer and author also created "Isekai Quartet" as well, showing that he's more than capable of telling great Isekai stories in the past.
Umehara, for his part, has worked with Nagatsuki on "RE: Zero – Starting Life in Another World" and "Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song," on which he is credited as co-creator along with Nagatsuki. He has also worked on other major franchises like "Star Fox," "Appleseed," and "Halo" in the past.
Regardless of how familiar fans are with these particular projects and franchises, however, they can likely expect that, between the two of them, Nagatsuki and Umehara will be able to put together something truly special for DC's newest anime project.