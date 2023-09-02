The Real Reason The 4Kids One Piece Flopped So Hard

"One Piece" is one of the most popular manga and anime series in Japan, but it's never found the same mainstream success in America. There are multiple factors that could explain this. Perhaps the cartoony art style limited its appeal among American anime fans, or pirates lost to ninjas in the "pirate vs. ninja" meme wars of the 2000s. Or maybe the sheer length of the series (over 1,000 manga chapters and anime episodes!) intimidates potential viewers. And then there's the elephant in the room: The fact that many Americans' first exposure to "One Piece" was under the less-than-ideal circumstances of the 4Kids dub.

4Kids Entertainment already had a negative reputation among otaku for excessive editing and questionable localization choices when it acquired the license to "One Piece" in 2004. Kids still ate up the company's dubs of other anime like "Pokemon" and "Yu-Gi-Oh!" despite such changes, but the 4Kids dub of "One Piece" wasn't nearly so successful with kids when it aired on FoxBox and Cartoon Network from 2004 to 2007. Older viewers, meanwhile, were actively turned off by this version of the show, which so heavily altered the original that much of its appeal was lost.

It's been long enough since FUNimation (now Crunchyroll) took over the "One Piece" license and began releasing faithful subbed and dubbed versions of the anime that there's now a generation of "One Piece" fans who weren't even alive when the 4Kids dub was on the air. Young'uns, we're here to fill you in on the entire trainwreck. Be thankful you missed this.