Netflix's One Piece: How Many Manga Chapters Does Season 1 Cover?

Contains spoilers for Netflix's "One Piece"

Netflix's "One Piece" is a show with eight one-hour episodes. The Eiichiro Oda manga it's based on has well over 1,070 chapters with no end in immediate sight, and the anime version's episode count is also in quadruple digits. Naturally, this is excellent news for the Netflix adaptation, since there's no risk of running out of source material any time soon.

Of course, the flip side of the coin is that in order to cover the big beats of the plot in a narratively satisfying way, the show needs to pick and mix the events it covers — especially in its first season, which needs to introduce the Straw Hat Pirates and the world they live in and find a way to end things with a bang that befits a season finale. That's a whole lot of story to tell in just eight hours, especially since the live-action series juggles extra plot points such as the premature introduction of Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan).

The show's solution is to cover everything from the beginning of the series to the end of the Arlong Park Arc. This translates to a whopping 95 manga chapters — or if you prefer, 11 volumes or 44 episodes of the anime version.