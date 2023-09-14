One Piece Season 2: Netflix Announces The Straw Hat Crew Will Sail Again

Fans of "One Piece" just got the news they were hoping for; Netflix has renewed the series for a second season.

This news comes just two weeks after the debut season dropped on the streaming service, but it's certainly not a huge shock considering just how popular its source material is. The announcement popped up on Twitter on the Netflix Geeked account featuring a video and the caption, "ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!!"

"One Piece," a live-action adaptation based on an uber-popular manga and anime series, is set in a magical world where the Blue Sea is a highly sought-after area, fought over by pirates and marines — and one of those pirates is the young Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). Unfortunately for Monkey, he ate what's known as a Gum-Gum Fruit as a child and, in doing so, lost the ability to learn how to swim, which is definitely hindering his dream of becoming king of the pirates. (It also gave him a super-stretchy body, because of course it did.) Along with his gang of cohorts whom he dubs the "Straw Hat Crew" after his own chapeau, he's searching for the mythical "one piece" that's hidden somewhere in the Blue Sea.