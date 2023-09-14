One Piece Season 2: Netflix Announces The Straw Hat Crew Will Sail Again
Fans of "One Piece" just got the news they were hoping for; Netflix has renewed the series for a second season.
This news comes just two weeks after the debut season dropped on the streaming service, but it's certainly not a huge shock considering just how popular its source material is. The announcement popped up on Twitter on the Netflix Geeked account featuring a video and the caption, "ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!!"
"One Piece," a live-action adaptation based on an uber-popular manga and anime series, is set in a magical world where the Blue Sea is a highly sought-after area, fought over by pirates and marines — and one of those pirates is the young Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). Unfortunately for Monkey, he ate what's known as a Gum-Gum Fruit as a child and, in doing so, lost the ability to learn how to swim, which is definitely hindering his dream of becoming king of the pirates. (It also gave him a super-stretchy body, because of course it did.) Along with his gang of cohorts whom he dubs the "Straw Hat Crew" after his own chapeau, he's searching for the mythical "one piece" that's hidden somewhere in the Blue Sea.
One Piece Season 2 has been in the works for a while
According to a piece in Variety, the team behind the live-action version of "One Piece" was prepped and ready for a potential renewal, and they'd actually started working long before the news broke.
Marty Adelstein, the CEO of Tomorrow Studios — the production company behind "One Piece" — told the outlet on September 7 that they've been prepared for the next outing for a minute: "We've got scripts ready." The company's president, Becky Clements, said that in an ideal world, the second season would hit Netflix without too much of a delay: "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."
Of course, the ongoing joint strike between SAG-AFTRA and the WGA is halting pretty much every production right now, but it's comforting for "One Piece" fans to know that production will be able to hit the ground running whenever the writers and actors' guilds have their demands met. In the meantime, you can stream the first season of "One Piece" on Netflix now.