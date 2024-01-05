Whatever Happened To PittMoss After Shark Tank?

When Mont Handley and PittMoss showed up on "Shark Tank" in 2015, the business was roughly 20 years in the making. As Handley explained, he had been working on PittMoss since the mid-1990s and had made considerable strides in the decades since. According to Handley, the peat moss substitute had already been successful in its industry, proving superior to its natural counterpart in various respects such as water consumption and cost of production. PittMoss began vending to commercial growers in the U.S., but Handley was looking to take the next step in growing the business.

With this context laid out, Handley offered a deal of $600,000 for 25% ownership of PittMoss to the Sharks — and it wasn't long before he had a few on the line. Mark Cuban demonstrated particular interest in PittMoss, though his willingness to move forward necessitated a few caveats, such as Handley abandoning PittMoss' other angel investors and other Sharks going in with him on the deal. In the end, Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary formed an alliance, negotiating an offer between all three of them for $600,000 in exchange for a 35% stake in the company, which Handley accepted.