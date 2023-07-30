Whatever Happened To Cabinet Health After Shark Tank?

Sustainability is becoming increasingly relevant discussion point within our everyday lives, from which car we drive to where we get our clothes. Entrepreneurs and close friends Russell Gong and Achal Patel saw their own way to encourage people to live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle with their sustainable medicine company Cabinet Health.

Cabinet Health's mission is to lessen the devastating impact that plastic medicine bottles are having on the environment. With 190 billion of these bottles being made each year and only upwards of 7% being recycled, much of the wasted microplastics make their way into our bodies. It was clear to the team that there was a massive problem at hand and Cabinet Health offered the solution. Users can order their medication through the company's online service and have their pills sent to them through a compostable pouch. The pills can then be stored in Cabinet Health's safe, reusable glass container.

Gong and Patel each combined their backgrounds to help start the business. Patel grew up in the medicine and healthcare industry, with his grandfather opening one of the first acetaminophen factories in the 1960s, and continued on with a rich career in healthcare strategizing and consulting. Gong specializes in building sustainable products and building brands, having worked for years aiding in the creation of environmental policies for state and federal legislatures.

By the time they appeared on "Shark Tank," the company had struck success, with over 700,00 customers and millions raised from previous investors. But with the help of a shark, they hoped to weed out some notable setbacks.