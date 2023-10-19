The Most Successful Shark Tank Products Ranked

For fans of business-themed reality shows, few do it better than "Shark Tank." Since 2009, a revolving cast that has mainly included "Sharks" Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Barbara Cocoran have been giving out deals to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, helping them start their businesses. While some of the presentations have most certainly been duds, more than a few of the products have gone on to become wildly successful.

By now, the show is popular enough that just appearing on it is good enough for a boost in sales via "The Shark Tank Effect," so even if your product doesn't get picked up, there's really no downside to appearing on the show — provided your pitch isn't disastrous. In fact, several products that the "Sharks" ended up passing on have turned into multimillion-dollar, or in some cases even one-billion-dollar companies.

As of October 2023, "Shark Tank" was already in its 15th season and has racked up an impressive 23 Primetime Emmy nominations with a solid four wins. Looking back at the past 14 years, these are by far the most successful "Shark Tank" products, ranked.