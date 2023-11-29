Why Mark Cuban Is Quitting Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" launched in August of 2009, televising the efforts of entrepreneurs to turn their inventions, services, and more into profitable business ventures. Of course, they had to ensure that whatever they brought to the show was enticing enough for one of the show's investors to get behind. Among these individuals was Mark Cuban, who served as a guest "shark" during Season 2 before joining the program full-time in Season 3. It has come to light that Season 16 will be his last, and he has shared the reasoning behind this decision.

Cuban revealed the rationale behind his "Shark Tank" departure in an email, as reported by Inc. Magazine. "I have three kids, 14, 17, and 20. They are getting close to that age when they will be on their own. I want to try to have my summers to spend family time with them before they want to talk to me even less than they do today," he wrote. At the time of publication, Season 15 of "Shark Tank" is still unfolding, meaning it'll be some time before Cuban's farewell episode reaches the airwaves.

Recently, Cuban has taken some time to reflect on the impact of "Shark Tank" and what he hopes the series has done for the next generation of entrepreneurs.