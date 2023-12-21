Looper TV Awards 2023: Best Actors, Moments, Shows & More

HBO's "The Last of Us" is a remarkable work of adaptation. Against all odds — considering just how often live-action video game adaptations fail — the nine-episode series recaptures the magic of one of the most critically acclaimed video games in recent history without losing much in the process. As showrunners, "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin and the original game's creative director Neil Druckmann know precisely when moments from the game benefit from a direct translation into film and when to break new ground.

Series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, for example, don't look all that much like the digital avatars of their characters Joel and Ellie. Their performances, though, are so effective it's hardly controversial to suggest these versions of the characters rival their video game counterparts.

Like the most effective entries in the genre, "The Last of Us" is a zombie show in name only. In fact, the ways that not just Joel and Ellie but also the numerous stand-outs in the large cast like Bill (Nick Offerman), Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), and David (Scott Shepherd) all process trauma are painfully and recognizably human. Both love and loss thrive in this zombie apocalypse.

"The Last of Us" ends the same way as its video game inspiration, because there's no other way it could possibly wrap up. But while that ending is the game's high point, it's the stories the series tells along the way — each uniquely tragic — that add up to the best TV drama of 2023. -Sam Skopp