The Fall Of The House Of Usher: The Masque Of The Red Death Explained

Contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of The Fall of the House of Usher

Mike Flanagan has done it again with the critically acclaimed "The Fall of the House of Usher." A daring and increasingly unsettling take on some of the most famous tales and poems by legendary horror scribe Edgar Allen Poe, the Netflix horror series rivals Flanagan's best work in previous efforts like "The Haunting of Hill House," "Doctor Sleep," and "Midnight Mass."

However, for those who are less familiar with Poe's writings, some of the stories and references can easily go over their heads. This may be the case with "The Masque of the Red Death," a chilling classic story from the macabre author that explores the hubris of the wealthy and entitled and, much like "The Fall of the House of Usher" itself, takes particularly nasty glee in handing them their comeuppance.

The story follows Prospero, who is played by Sauriyan Sapkota of "The Midnight Club" in "The Fall of the House of Usher," as he and his fellow nobles hide from the Red Death, a disease that is currently ravaging Europe. As the uncaring upper crust has an extravagant ball while those outside die horrifically, an unexpected visitor comes to join them in their festivities: the Red Death itself.