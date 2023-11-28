The Boys: New Mexico-Set Spin-Off Series Could Reunite Two Beloved Actors
The incredibly popular "The Boys" franchise is heading to Mexico as a new spinoff has just been revealed. Deadline reports that "The Boys: Mexico" is being developed with Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal executive producing the show while also considering taking on roles in the series — albeit not as main characters. The two veteran actors have a long working history, first appearing together in Alfonso Cuarón's 2001 film "Y Tu Mamá También." Seven years later, they played sibling rivals in " Rudo y Cursi," and in 2012, they joined Will Ferrell's Western comedy "Casa de mi padre."
No plot details regarding "The Boys: Mexico" have been revealed yet. However, "Blue Beetle" writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will serve as the show's creator, writer, and executive producer, with a possible co-showrunner joining him later on. Deadline also notes that the creative minds from the main series, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen, along with their respective production companies, will also be involved.
Luna and García Bernal's involvement is particularly interesting, with both actors starring in recent acclaimed projects. Luna earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the "Star Wars" series "Andor," portraying the titular character who plays an instrumental role in rebelling against the Galactic Empire. Meanwhile, García Bernal starred as Jack Russell in the recent Disney+ special "Werewolf by Night," while also portraying Arthur Leander in HBO's Emmy-nominated "Station Eleven." Interestingly, "The Boys: Mexico" won't be Bernal's first time working with Amazon. The actor starred in Prime Video's "Cassandro" earlier this year, playing prominent gay lucha libre Saúl Armendáriz.
The Boys franchise continues to grow
"The Boys" has developed into a massive franchise for Amazon Studios and has become one of Prime Video's flagship series. The main series features Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight. The uber-violent superhero satire has gained considerable fandom on top of critical praise, earning a surprise Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series nomination in 2021. The show hasn't lost any steam, as it's about to enter its fourth season.
"The Boys" has seen two spinoffs released since 2022. "The Boys: Diabolical" was the first offshoot, with the adult animated series telling standalone stories set in "The Boys" universe with many actors from the show reprising their roles. In 2023, "Gen V" was released on Amazon Prime Video, focusing on a younger group of heroes battling to climb the ladder at Godolkin University in an effort to join The Seven. The series was headlined by Jaz Sinclair's blood-bending hero Marie Moreau and was a fresh take on the genre.
While it remains to be seen what Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal ultimately come up with for "The Boys: Mexico," seeing them work together again on the upcoming show is exciting news — especially if they have cameos, or, let's hope, prominent roles. At the same time, it's a welcome sight to see the "The Boys" franchise explore a totally different country besides the United States, as the series gives writers a chance to explore how "superheroes" affect other parts of the world.