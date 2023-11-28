The Boys: New Mexico-Set Spin-Off Series Could Reunite Two Beloved Actors

The incredibly popular "The Boys" franchise is heading to Mexico as a new spinoff has just been revealed. Deadline reports that "The Boys: Mexico" is being developed with Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal executive producing the show while also considering taking on roles in the series — albeit not as main characters. The two veteran actors have a long working history, first appearing together in Alfonso Cuarón's 2001 film "Y Tu Mamá También." Seven years later, they played sibling rivals in " Rudo y Cursi," and in 2012, they joined Will Ferrell's Western comedy "Casa de mi padre."

No plot details regarding "The Boys: Mexico" have been revealed yet. However, "Blue Beetle" writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will serve as the show's creator, writer, and executive producer, with a possible co-showrunner joining him later on. Deadline also notes that the creative minds from the main series, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen, along with their respective production companies, will also be involved.

Luna and García Bernal's involvement is particularly interesting, with both actors starring in recent acclaimed projects. Luna earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the "Star Wars" series "Andor," portraying the titular character who plays an instrumental role in rebelling against the Galactic Empire. Meanwhile, García Bernal starred as Jack Russell in the recent Disney+ special "Werewolf by Night," while also portraying Arthur Leander in HBO's Emmy-nominated "Station Eleven." Interestingly, "The Boys: Mexico" won't be Bernal's first time working with Amazon. The actor starred in Prime Video's "Cassandro" earlier this year, playing prominent gay lucha libre Saúl Armendáriz.