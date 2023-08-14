Ahsoka Gives Orange Lightsabers Their Live-Action Debut - What This Means For Jedi

Lightsaber colors have grown in complexity as the canon of "Star Wars has evolved. In the original trilogy, it was pretty much accepted that blue and green lightsabers were used by the noble Jedi, while red lightsabers were preferred by the evil Sith. More colors have been added over the years, from purple to yellow, to lend greater mythology around the use of kyber crystals in the legendary weapon. And now, "Ahsoka" will introduce many viewers to the orange lightsaber.

The "Ahsoka" trailer has already showcased Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) wielding orange lightsabers. They'll be some of the antagonists of the series, so their usage of orange lightsabers makes sense. It's not quite the blood-red shading used by Sith, but it does signify how these Force users operate within a gray area.

It's worth noting that Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi who survived Order 66 and became a mercenary, with Shin Hati as his apprentice. Both of them likely have experience navigating between the dark and light sides of the Force, which is why their lightsabers don't entirely fall into either camp. While the orange lightsaber makes its live-action debut in "Ahsoka," it already has a rich history in "Star Wars" lore, even if it hasn't always been canonical.