Wheel Of Time's Daniel Henney Reacts To Lan's Season 2 Story & Reveals His Toughest Stunt - Exclusive Interview

You also mentioned the stunts. We interviewed Jan Petrina when we were on set, and he had very high praise for you and your commitment to the stunt work for the show. What has it been like working with someone with his track record of developing these kinds of scenes?

I'm in the best hands. Those guys on the stunt team in the Czech Republic are incredible, and they're not just working with our show. A lot of it is our show, but these guys are being flown off to work on massive projects in huge films. They're the best of the best, and we feel so lucky to have them. The rules in the Czech Republic are a little more lax, so we get to play a little more.

The sets were wild.

We can jump on horses and do some stuff, which helps you learn. We can use real swords to practice with, which helps you learn. Jan is the consummate professional. He's such a nice guy. He's out-of-his-mind crazy. He spends the weekends ... You know he jumps out of airplanes in squirrel suits?

I did not know that.

He's that guy in the flying suit. That's him on the weekend.

That's awesome.

They're nuts in the best of ways.

What is the toughest stunt that we've seen so far that he's had you learn?

The fight with the two swords was hard for me.

At the beginning of Season 2?

Yes, it's Episode 2. Using two swords is tough. The wirework coming off of that rock in the opening shot of that sequence was really hard because it was about a 30-foot jump — landed, jump off a rock, spin, and land the sword. But with those guys, you have so much faith in them. They can show you a sequence that seems impossible, but you're working with them, so you know it's going to work out.

They can do it for you before you do it, right?

Yes. They map it out beforehand for you. They'll send ... I just got two videos today of stuff we're doing. It always looks tough when you first see it, but you know that once you get there and work through it, it's all going to be okay.