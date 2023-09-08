Wheel Of Time's Jan Petrina Teases A Big Finale & Wild Behind-The-Scenes Secrets - Exclusive Interview

How many of the actors do their own stunts, and do you have any other stunt people on the set?

We've got a lot of the cast members doing a lot of the stunts, a lot of the fighting for themselves. That's what we aim for, and that's always what the directors like. We need to draw a line when it becomes too dangerous, and especially with wire work and them flying and hitting the ground. There [are] some limits, but most of the fighting is done by the majority of the actors.

How much time do you get with them before they film the final scenes?

It is very individual. Some of them are very busy, and they get a lot of commitments, so they come at the last moment. What we try to do, we try to design the action, do a video of a slow motion and walk through the action, and we send it to them so they can start practicing on their own. When they come, they know the moves, and then we put them straight in, and then they practice a little bit more with us. Some of them that are available, around six weeks before we start shooting, most of them need to keep practicing through the whole production. It's like 10 months of hard work for them.

With "Wheel of Time," there is a lot of sword fighting, and I know there are a lot of characters that are very good at fighting with swords in the books. How does choreographing those scenes — making them safe, making them look cool — how does that look?

We worked with most of them already in Season 1, so you know what they've been through, their strong moves, what they prefer. You build on top of what we did in Season 1.

For example, Daniel [Henney], he's got a lot of experience of action from earlier in his life, and he's super fit. He comes in, and it's a lot easier for us to work with someone who already knows, so we can straight to the choreography. He comes with ideas that he thinks he likes, and he knows what he can actually do himself. He helps us. With some of the new members coming in first, we go through assessments, we see how fit they are, what their strong moves are, and we try to build the choreography and the style that enhances what they already know and what is comfortable for them.