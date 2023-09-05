Did This The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Fight Scene Channel LOTR's Fellowship Of The Ring?

Contains spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2

"The Wheel of Time" Season 2 starts with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) struggling to come to grips with her recent stilling at the hands of a Forsaken. She's also feverishly doing all she can, even in her new, restrained form, to prepare to fight the Dark One. At one point, she rides off without telling Lan (Daniel Henney), and her Warder discovers her disappearance a tad too late. Lan follows after his Aes Sedai, catching up with her just in time to save her from a group of Fades who are ambushing her in the dark. What follows is reminiscent of nothing so much as Aragorn beating down the Black Riders on Weathertop in "The Fellowship of the Ring."

When Lan arrives, the demons have already attacked Moiraine, and she's on the ground, stabbed and bleeding, in a circle of old standing stones. (Sound familiar?) Her enemies are standing over her, about to strike again, but Lan leaps into the fray in the nick of time, fighting off all of the cloaked figures one after another. Admittedly, there are differences from the Aragorn scene. For instance, Lan only succeeds with some timely help from another Aes Sedai, named Verin, and her Warder's flaming blade.

Nevertheless, the resemblances between the two scenes are uncanny. A wounded and helpless hero is stabbed by cloaked villains in a circle of stones before being saved by an exiled royal who fearlessly engages with his terrifying, ghoulish foes. Regardless of whether it was purposeful or not, the scene is a sweet homage to the trilogy of films that started the modern fantasy era twenty long years ago.