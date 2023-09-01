Behind The Scenes Footage Of The Wheel Of Time's Epic Fight Scenes - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2

Most massive cinematic universes come with their fair share of action and adventure. At times, this is created using green screens and computer effects. However, there are some studios that insist on doing as much as they can the old-fashioned way. Amazon Studios is one of those. They've poured serious cash into several of their biggest productions — a portion of which is clearly being applied to the creation of real, in-the-flesh effects.

For instance, in 2022, the studio's "The Rings of Power" series made a splash by releasing a title reveal trailer that captured real molten metal, fog, and water using clever camera shots. These were so subtle they likely tricked many into thinking the sequence was entirely computer-generated.

Amazon Prime's "The Wheel of Time" series has a similar commitment to real sets and effects. In a recent behind-the-scenes experience, Looper was invited to Jordan Studios, where we got an up-close and personal look at the multi-story sets, elaborate costumes, and stunts — lots of stunts. Along with seeing the stunt sets themselves, Stunt Co-ordinator Jan Petrina and his skilled team of stunt artists recreated several scenes from Season 2. These were performed in their raw form — that is before they were gussied up and taught to the official cast members to act out in front of a rolling camera. Below are three of those moments for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!