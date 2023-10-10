The Ending Of The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Explained
Based on the bestselling novels by Robert Jordan, Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" is an enchanting adventure that will quench the thirst of any high fantasy fan. The show stars Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, and many more talented performers taking on the roles of complex characters in an intricate world of magic, fate, and friendship.
The world of "The Wheel of Time" is a unique fantasy setting that is centered on the themes of magic, darkness, and light. In Season 2, the dangers for Rand and his friends from the Two Rivers continue to escalate, and Rand's powers as the Dragon Reborn are growing stronger. Meanwhile, the Dark One has sent his two most trusted servants to make way for the battle to come.
For the first time in their lives, the friends from the Two Rivers are separated and forced to survive without one another. New allies are made and new enemies are discovered. As Season 2 comes to a close, many things have come to pass, and much more is still left uncertain. Let's take a look at where things currently stand for our heroes and what could possibly happen in future episodes of "The Wheel of Time."
What you need to remember about the plot of The Wheel of Time Season 2
"The Wheel of Time" Season 2 has each of our heroes going on their own personal journey. After leaving the Eye of the World, Rand goes into hiding in Cairhien, letting his companions believe he's dead. Rand begins a relationship with an innkeeper named Selene (Natasha O'Keeffe), whom he later learns is one of the Dark One's Forsaken, Lanfear. At Moiraine's insistence, Rand agrees to a temporary alliance with Lanfear in order to defeat Ishamael (Fares Fares).
In the aftermath of the attack on Shienar, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) joins the hunt for the Horn of Valere. Perrin is accompanied by Loial the Ogier (Hammed Animashaun), as well as Shienaran warriors Ingtar (Gregg Chilingirian) and Uno (Guy Roberts). Perrin also befriends Elyas (Gary Beadle), an enigmatic man with the same abilities as Perrin — he communicates with wolves. Perrin later saves and befriends an Aiel woman named Aviendha (Ayoola Smart).
Meanwhile, Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nineveh (Zoe Robins) begin training at the White Tower with the Aes Sedai. Nynaeve has a strong connection to the One Power, but rejects everything to do with being an Aes Sedai. Egwene struggles with her channeling and is envious of Nynaeve's natural ability. Egwene soon befriends Elayne (Ceara Coveney), the daughter-heir of Andor, who is also training at the tower. All three girls are betrayed by the Red Ajah Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood), who kidnaps them and turns them over to the Seanchan, revealing herself to be a Darkfriend.
Looming over the various trials of the protagonists is the invasion of the Seanchan, a mysterious people with extreme methods of control, including enslaving those who can use the One Power. Ishamael has aligned with one of the Seanchan, Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), to further his malicious plans.
What happened at the end of The Wheel of Time Season 2?
The Season 2 finale of "The Wheel of Time" culminates in an uproarious battle in Falme between the Whitecloaks and the Seanchan invaders, with the heroes of the Two Rivers caught in the middle. Having been taken captive by the Seanchan sul'dam Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones) and forced to wear an a'dam collar, Egwene manages to break free of her bond and kill Renna. Nynaeve and Elayne infiltrate the Seanchan with Nynaeve disguised as a sul'dam in an attempt to rescue Egwene, but are waylaid when Elayne is injured by an arrow.
In another part of the city, Perrin, accompanied by the wolf Hopper and a group of Aiel fighters, reunites with Ingtar and Loial, who have recovered the Horn of Valere. They soon run into Mat (Donal Finn), who has escaped capture by Ishamael. The Horn is entrusted to Mat, who blows it and summons the Warriors of the Horn to help fight in the battle.
As the battle rages on, Rand at last comes face-to-face with Ishamael at the top of a large tower. However, Ishamael is ready for him, and his Seanchan allies use their magic to shield Rand's powers, making him helpless. Rand is then joined by his friends, who unite to aid him against Ishamael. Outside the city, Moiraine uses her powers to destroy the Seanchan's hold on Rand, and Rand is able to strike a killing blow against Ishamael with his heron blade. Once the enemy is defeated, Moiraine summons the image of a fiery dragon to perch upon the tower where Rand and his friends are, thus fulfilling a prophecy and declaring Rand the Dragon Reborn before the world.
In the final moments of the episode, Lanfear speaks to another mysterious member of the Forsaken, Moghedien (Laia Costa). Knowing of Lanfear's betrayal, Meghedien informs her that the rest of the Forsaken have been awakened, which spells trouble for the heroes.
What happened to Rand?
Being the Dragon Reborn is obviously a heavy burden for Rand. After all, he is just a kid from the Two Rivers who lived a simple life with his friends and loved ones. In Season 2, Rand must come to grips with what being the Dragon Reborn means, and how it impacts the lives of his loved ones.
At first, Rand thinks the only way to keep his friends safe is to make them believe that he is dead. He goes into hiding, but his inability to control his powers leads to even more dire consequences. It is only thanks to Moiraine that Rand manages to escape the clutches of Lanfear to seek protection in the White Tower. Unfortunately, the Amyrlin Seat reveals her plan to lock Rand away and use him as a weapon, forcing him to once again go on the run.
In the end, Rand's determination to protect the ones he loves is what drives him to embrace his role as the Dragon Reborn. Though he thinks that he is doing right by leaving them, he finds his true strength in the final fight when his friends surround him. Without their help, Rand would likely have died from the wound of the cursed dagger. He would also have been too weak to face Ishamael if not for Moiraine's aid in breaking the shield. Now that Rand and his friends from the Two Rivers are reunited, it is likely he will find the strength to claim his destiny as the Dragon Reborn and defeat the Dark One and his minions once and for all.
What happened to Nynaeve and Egwene?
By the end of Season 2, both Egwene and Nynaeve have gone through considerable change, though their experiences are very different. Egwene has trouble with her training in the White Tower, yet she eventually learns that her potential is much more than she realizes. She suffers greatly at the hands of Renna, a sul'dam of the Seanchan who collars Egwene to make her a damane — essentially a magical slave. Surviving through Renna's merciless torture and abuse, Egwene's strong will allows her power to grow even more potent. Once she fully learns what she is capable of, Egwene uses that power to fight back and free herself from her shackles. She also becomes able to summon a powerful shield against Ishamael to protect Rand.
Unlike Egwene, Nynaeve has no desire to hone her channeling ability. She resists the training at the White Tower, even though she is one of the most gifted novices there. As the Wisdom of the Two Rivers, Nynaeve is used to being a leader and a protector. Remaining humble is a very difficult task for her, one that she does not take on easily. Her ordeal in the Arches at the White Tower is a reminder that she is not always able to take control of every circumstance. This lesson helps her to better rely on others, such as when Elayne has to heal Rand on the tower when Nynaeve cannot channel.
The experiences that Egwene and Nynaeve go through are necessary for them to rise to their true potential at the season's conclusion. Nynaeve learns to let go of her stubbornness and need for control, while Egwene learns to curb her self-doubt. Both women are incredibly powerful and have evolved considerably by Season 2's ending.
What happened to Moiraine and Lan?
In Season 2, Moiraine faces her biggest challenge to date when she loses her magic. She pushes her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), away from her, breaking the bond between them and leaving him devastated. Still, as a Blue Ajah of the Aes Sedai, she continues doing everything she can to aid Rand, even if it means sacrificing her most essential relationships in the process. As for Lan, he attempts to cope with his loss by spending time with the Green Ajah, Alanna (Priyanka Bose), and her Warders, Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) and Maksim (Taylor Napier). Even after Moiraine's abandonment, Lan continues to keep her secrets out of loyalty.
Episode 7 revealed how Moiraine and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) first heard of the Dragon Reborn's return, and how they each swore to keep it secret until the Dragon was found. This past Moiraine is a carefree and happy woman in love — a drastic change from the person we know. The witnessing of the former Amyrlin Seat's vision, and the urgency of the situation, are likely what caused Moiraine to become the determined and hard character viewers meet twenty years later.
At the end of Season 2, it is Lan who helps Moiraine realize that she must trust those around her if they are to succeed against the Dark One. Although Moiraine does eventually get back her ability to channel, her true power comes from the ones who care about her and help her accept that she cannot take on her burdens alone. Though it is a difficult task, Moiraine finally comes to rely on the people who love her for support.
What happened to Perrin?
The sweet-natured Perrin Aybara is the glue that holds the group of friends from the Two Rivers together. After the tragic accidental killing of his wife in Season 1, Perrin swore off violence and instead took on the role of a protector. In Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time," Perrin learns more about his wolf-like abilities from Elyas, a fellow Wolf Brother. He also bonds with a wolf that he calls Hopper, who follows Perrin wherever he goes.
In Season 2, Perrin finally chooses to accept his wolf powers and hone them, which offers invaluable help in the dangers he and his companions face. In a tragic turn of events in the final episode, his beloved companion Hopper is killed by Whitecloak general Geofram Bornhald (Stuart Graham). The death of his wolf friend enrages Perrin to the point of losing control, and he goes against his oath of pacifism to brutally retaliate against Bornhald, killing him. As a result, Bornhald's son, Dain (Jay Duffy), who had befriended Perrin previously, is devastated and swears his revenge.
Up until that point, Perrin had kept to his principle of not resorting to violence. However, the grief of losing his friend, as well as the inability to control the wolf within him, leads Perrin to break his promise. It's uncertain how this will impact Perrin moving forward — will he come to regret his actions, or will he allow his rage and wolfish nature to take over?
What happened to Mat?
Poor Mat Cauthon has had perhaps the toughest journey of all the characters in "The Wheel of Time." He may put on a carefree air and an easy smile, but underneath his roguish exterior lies a bed of strife and turmoil. Since their quest began, Mat has dealt with the demons of his past, the affliction of a cursed dagger, and abandoning his party of friends at a crucial moment.
Though Moiraine has her suspicions about Mat, no one is more critical of him than the man himself. Even after he is freed of the magical dagger's influence, he still struggles with the darkness inside him. When the seer Min (Kae Alexander) reveals her vision to Mat that he will kill Rand, Mat's self-crisis reaches a breaking point. He distances himself from Rand for fear of harming his friend, but ends up a captive of Ishamael and Lanfear. After drinking the tea that Ishamael makes for him, Mat sees a vision that confirms his worst fears.
Despite all of this, Mat finds the strength to fight back against the Forsaken and join his friends in the final battle. When he blows the Horn of Valere and summons the legendary warriors, he is hit by a profound realization. Where he once believed that he was a servant of the Darkness in his past lives, he was actually one of the Horn's valiant warriors and has fought by their side for many lifetimes. This epiphany finally allows Mat to see his true colors, and be the hero he was always meant to be.
What the end of The Wheel of Time Season 2 means
"The Wheel of Time" is filled with classic concepts, such as good versus evil and light versus dark. Yet, what makes the series so captivating are the deeper underlying ideas beneath all of the magic and lore, as well as a cast of compelling characters.
Where Season 1 was about the heroes getting out of their comfort zones and discovering the wide world around them, Season 2 focuses on how they learn to adapt to new and harrowing dilemmas. In the beginning, the group from the Two Rivers had each other to rely on. Yet, as they are faced with increasingly dire threats, the friends are forced to take on their personal trials alone. It was the separate journeys of the friends from the Two Rivers that allowed them to each grow stronger so that their combined strength made it possible to defeat their adversary in the end.
Interestingly, the lessons learned by both Rand and Moiraine are almost opposite to those of the other characters. Both the Dragon Reborn and the Aes Sedai believe that they are better off alone rather than risking the lives of those closest to them. At the conclusion of the season, both characters discover faith in their loved ones is far better than facing the world alone.
What has the cast and crew of The Wheel of Time Season 2 said about the ending?
"The Wheel of Time" Season 2 director Thomas Napper recently sat down for an exclusive with Looper to talk about the series. One thing he hoped would come across was the way in which the characters had evolved by the end of the season. "In Series 2, they have great responsibility thrust upon them," said Napper. "We see the characters grappling with responsibility and growing up within the story. They're maturing and they're facing challenges that they couldn't have dreamt of in Series 1."
Madeleine Madden had her own interpretation of her character's development by the end of Season 2. Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, she said that Egwene grows considerably thanks to her arc during the sophomore season of the show, coming out much stronger by the end. "She is constantly trialed and tested, her strength is tested," Madden said. "She gains a better understanding of her abilities."
Zoe Robins also spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about Nynaeve's arc in "The Wheel of Time" Season 2. "What's been wonderful to play with in Season 2 is more of her vulnerability," said Robins. "She can come across as very assertive and strong in her convictions — which she is — but she's also just like jelly underneath and she cares so much about the people she loves. I think it's been fun to play with this stone-faced, fierce character and also delve deep into her heart."
What the end of The Wheel of Time Season 2 could mean for the franchise
As "The Wheel of Time" Season 2 ends with Rand al'Thor officially declared as the Dragon Reborn, fans must be eager to see what the future has in store for the series. Luckily, an official announcement made by Amazon in July 2022 assured viewers that Season 3 is on the horizon, and the saga of the heroes from the Two Rivers will continue. The question is, what will Season 3 be about?
The second season is based on the events of books two and three from Robert Jordan's beloved novel series, but there are plenty of things that the show left out. For instance, in "The Great Hunt," Rand opens a gate into another realm. It's possible that Season 3 could explore more of this aspect of Rand's powers. In "The Dragon Reborn," Rand travels to the kingdom of Tear, followed by Moiraine, Lan, and Perrin, while Egwene and Nynaeve are sent to track down the Black Ajah. These could be possible plotlines in Season 3, but it's likely that Season 3 will be at least partly adapted from "The Shadow Rising," the fourth book in the series.
The plot of the fourth book involves Rand and his friends traveling to the Aiel Waste and the introduction of new members of the Forsaken. There's also a good chance the third season will introduce Callandor, the crystal sword that Rand must claim as part of his fate as the Dragon Reborn. With a whopping 14 books in the series, the Amazon Prime Video adaptation has no shortage of material to build from. How many seasons it will take to cover it all, and how faithful it remains to the source material, only time will tell.