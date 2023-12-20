Looper Movie Awards 2023: Best Actors, Directors, Writers, & More

Are you really that surprised that this tie happened?

When "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were released on July 21, the world was overtaken by a phenomenon immediately dubbed "Barbenheimer" (which really only came about because the producers of both movies were too stubborn to relinquish the release date). Now it's safe to say that both movies reaped the benefits of this choice at the box office. "Barbie," co-written and directed by auteur Greta Gerwig, made over a billion dollars at the box office, and "Oppenheimer," a three-hour historical drama crafted by Christopher Nolan, became one of the top-grossing movies of the year alongside its bubblegum-pink cohort.

But that's not why Looper staffers overwhelmingly voted for "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie." These two films are tied because of their sheer excellence and because choosing between them feels impossible. "Barbie," which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, is an unexpectedly introspective film about what it means to be human. The toy-based movie is carefully pieced together by Gerwig and her life partner Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the sharply funny and layered script. "Oppenheimer" casts Cillian Murphy as the real-life scientist who helped create the world's first atomic bomb ... and then had to grapple with his life's work ushering in an era of nuclear devastation and paranoia.

Both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" prove that Gerwig and Nolan are two of the finest directors working today. These films delve deeply into their characters' complicated psyches in outstanding ways. You just can't choose between "Barbie and "Oppenheimer." That's why you've gotta go full "Barbenheimer," make it a double feature, and bask in their glory ... though, maybe, press play on "Barbie" second. -Nina Starner