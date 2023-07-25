Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan Compares The Rise Of AI To The Creation Of The Atomic Bomb

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

Artificial intelligence has dominated conversations in 2023 — at the box office just as much as in the real world. Gareth Edwards' "The Creator" is set to debut this fall, and the "Rogue One" director will dive headlong into the perils of out-of-control AI. But it turns out that Edwards' sci-fi flick isn't 2023's first warning about the perils of autonomous machinery. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" also touches on the subject, albeit indirectly.

The movie centers on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led the Manhattan Project to develop the first atomic bomb. The subject matter may be pre-computer, but nevertheless, it grapples with the same struggle of how to treat emerging technology. It's a fact that isn't lost on the film's director, either. In an interview in the lead-up to the movie's release, the British-born director called the connection out, saying, "Artificial intelligence researchers refer to the present moment as an 'Oppenheimer moment.'" Nolan added that AI researchers are able to look at the Oppenheimer story "for some guidance as to what is their responsibility — as to what they should be doing."

The threat of the two technologies, neatly set a century apart, isn't the only parallel. The specific act of pioneering and blindly testing both underdeveloped fields has its connections, too. For instance, when the first atomic bomb went off, there was a very real concern that it could ignite the atmosphere of the Earth and destroy the entire planet in one go. There are similar hesitations about AI suddenly "gaining cognition" and turning on its creators before they even realize what's happening.