Barbie: Greta Gerwig Wanted Ryan Gosling To Play Ken Thanks To One SNL Sketch

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

By now, we all know — as long as we've seen Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," that is — that Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, has the "Kenergy" required for the role. Actually, you don't even necessarily need to have seen the movie, as his press tour that preceded the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike was pretty impressive, but watching him throw himself headfirst into a dream ballet or play Matchbox 20's "Push" at Barbie (Margot Robbie), complete with a Rob Thomas impression, is the icing on the cake. It's no surprise that Gerwig wanted Gosling for the movie, but the reason behind it might surprise you.

During an interview on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Gerwig revealed that she realized just how funny Gosling was thanks to his appearance alongside Alex Moffat's recurring "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update character "Guy Who Just Bought a Boat" in 2017 (Gosling joined him as "Guy Who Just Joined Soho House").

"You know those actors you can... just sort of feel that they know what's funny, and I always felt that about him," Gerwig told the hosts. "And then I'm a big fan of all of his SNLs, I always thought he was great on SNL... He did 'Guy That Just Got a Boat' on 'Weekend Update,' and it's so good."