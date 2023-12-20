Best Animated Movies Of 2023

2023 proved to be a transformative year for the world as a whole, and the entertainment industry was no exception. The double whammy of the WGA Writer's Strike and SAG-AFTRA strike put many productions on hold, while movies that would have been billion-dollar hits not even a decade ago struggled at the box office. One shining light through these tumultuous times, however, was the wonderful medium of animation.

Sure, we saw a fair share of crushing box office bombs such as DreamWorks' "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" and Walt Disney Animation's "Wish," but other features managed to make a notable dent. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hopped to victory with a total gross of $1.36 billion earned worldwide, breaking records for a video game and animated film, as well as becoming the year's second-highest grosser after "Barbie." Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was one of the few blockbusters to come out unscathed this summer, swinging to the tune of $690 million worldwide and becoming 2023's third-highest-grossing domestic title and sixth-biggest overall. And though Pixar's "Elemental" had a record-low opening weekend for the famed animation house, it became a sleeper hit, taking in nearly $500 million worldwide and even topping the international performance of "Spider-Verse."

While animated features this year as a whole failed to top the heights of 2022, it wouldn't be fair to call 2023 a miss for the medium. A good number of these films still managed to leave a remarkable impression, with continued advances in artistic expression, inventive storytelling, and increased efforts in diversity going toward the creation of some unforgettable adventures.