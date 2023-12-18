Wheel Of Time's Natasha O'Keeffe Teases The Evolution Of Lanfear In Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

Lanfear is simultaneously one of the most beautiful and strongest women in "The Wheel of Time" story. That's how she's described by Robert Jordan. What was it like balancing that concept of overwhelming beauty with incredible power at the same time?

I had to put to one side the idea that I'd ever meet a criteria of the most beautiful woman on the planet, because that's not something that any human being can put upon themselves. I put that to one side because I wouldn't be able to put that pressure onto myself.

It was more about the guts of this character and the way that her ... She comes across like this kind of siren. Selene is meant to be the woman that's bringing Rand in, drawing him in to love her and for them to exchange this kind of relationship with one another. It was all very interesting to play that, and then literally cut to Lanfear, like, "Surprise." And she very much means business, so it's getting to step into these different roles within Lanfear. She's always playing characters within her own self. She's multidimensional as herself, which makes her intriguing to play.

She also gets confused, and I know she knows what she wants, but there's a vulnerability there. It might not come across so much in the series. I don't know if anyone's found her too vulnerable, but ...

I don't know about vulnerable.

Maybe there's some of that to see yet.

She definitely comes across as pretty confident. What was it like acting opposite of Josha? You were with him in so many scenes throughout the season.

He was someone that I was with, like you say, for most of the series of Season 2, bar a few scenes with my Forsaken friends. Josha [is] very thoughtful, and we're able to communicate ideas off one another with the script. There was a really easy flow with him, and it's a complicated relationship, obviously. But off the screen, it wasn't as complex. It was very easy, and he's an intelligent guy who posed good questions that made me think sometimes ... I love that, when people bring things forward that you go, "Oh, yeah," and it makes you go off and have a think. It felt like that kind of exchange. We were able to build things together.

You could tell. The chemistry on the screen was great — you could tell that you guys were working with each other very well.

Oh, that's nice to hear. Thank you.