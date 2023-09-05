Wheel Of Time's Davina Lamont Explains Why Hair Was Her Biggest Struggle For Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

What was the most challenging part? Would you say it's the Seanchan as well?

Yes, the Seanchan, definitely. Also the Aes Sedai — the fact that they're in the White Tower, all high fashion, avant-garde hairstyles and [showing] off each and every one of them. Sometimes, we'll have between 20 and 40 Aes Sedai in one scene, so therefore, they all have to be different. They all have to represent what Ajah they are, and all give a level of warrior empowerment within their hairstyles [that] is great for women. I'm happy with both of those.

That's great. How many headpieces would you say you've had to create for the show between the first two seasons?

I've had something like 560 fittings. With that alone, with that many fittings that I've done, I've got over 400 wigs in my repertoire that I can pull from. The majority of them ... Moiraine has four wigs alone for her character. Then you add in your stunts and riding doubles and stuff like that. 400 sounds like a lot, but in reality, it's actually not by the time you do a number of different hairstyles for each character.

The Amyrlin Seat — that's a lot of them right there.

Exactly. It's a huge, huge number, and it's a huge cast, so I have to have that many on hand.