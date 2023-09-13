How Many Episodes Are In The Wheel Of Time Season 2?

Eight hours is a lot of time to invest in a fictional narrative. In some cases, this can lead to a lot of downtime, as was the case in "The Walking Dead's" infamous Season 2 slump. For "Wheel of Time," though, the length is well-warranted — and probably not enough. The show is an adaptation of authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's 14-book epic, a story spanning dozens of cultures, cities, nations, and biomes. It has over 2,700 named characters. It has nearly 150 different points of view.

Working with such an astronomical amount of source material is intimidating for any length story, so the thought that it's going to be packed into a limited number of eight-hour seasons seems frightfully difficult — but the creative team behind the show is up for the challenge. In a recent on-set interview with Looper, Producer Holger Reibiger spoke to the difficulties of adapting so much written material. Reibiger said that Season 2 will pull from both Book 2 and Book 3, explaining, "If you think about how much source material it is to fit that into eight episodes, it's quite challenging. You try to pick the best moments and create as best as possible."

"You pick your favorites, and you focus on them," Executive Producer Mike Weber added. "That's what Rafe and the writers have done. You zero in on the most dramatic, the most emotional, the most action-oriented points of view, and you tell the story through their eyes, for the most part. That's easier for an audience to engage through."