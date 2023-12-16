DC Movie Rumor: James Gunn's Supergirl Might Debut Sooner Than Fans Think

The transition from the now-defunct DC Extended Universe to James Gunn's fresh new DC Universe has been fraught with never-ending rumors, and that trend continues with each passing week. The latest information came initially from scooper Daniel Richtman on X (formerly Twitter), who suggested that Supergirl will appear in the upcoming DCU tentpole, "Superman: Legacy."

On the r/DCEUleaks subreddit, a new rumor from u/SAITMQ concurred with Richtman's intel and even purported to have details about what Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran may be looking for in the actor behind the role: a white female, between the ages of 18 and 25, with a preference for a younger person. The character's appearance in the film is likely to be brief, with the post adding, "Casting won't be finalized until a director for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' comes on board."

If these details are to be believed, the casting news would seem to suggest that the "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" actor will be younger than David Corenswet's Superman, a factor that would allow Superman to take on his classic mentorship role with his superpowered cousin.