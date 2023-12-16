DC Movie Rumor: James Gunn's Supergirl Might Debut Sooner Than Fans Think
The transition from the now-defunct DC Extended Universe to James Gunn's fresh new DC Universe has been fraught with never-ending rumors, and that trend continues with each passing week. The latest information came initially from scooper Daniel Richtman on X (formerly Twitter), who suggested that Supergirl will appear in the upcoming DCU tentpole, "Superman: Legacy."
On the r/DCEUleaks subreddit, a new rumor from u/SAITMQ concurred with Richtman's intel and even purported to have details about what Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran may be looking for in the actor behind the role: a white female, between the ages of 18 and 25, with a preference for a younger person. The character's appearance in the film is likely to be brief, with the post adding, "Casting won't be finalized until a director for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' comes on board."
If these details are to be believed, the casting news would seem to suggest that the "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" actor will be younger than David Corenswet's Superman, a factor that would allow Superman to take on his classic mentorship role with his superpowered cousin.
Will Clark Kent's Kryptonian cousin appear in Superman: Legacy?
Many fans will likely greet the news that yet another famed DC character may possibly appear in "Superman: Legacy" with open arms. But it's also beginning to look like the lynchpin for James Gunn and Peter Safran's cinematic universe may be a bit overstuffed at this point.
As many fans will recall, the film is already purported to introduce Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), on top of more pivotal characters like Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). As a result, "Superman: Legacy" does run the risk of simply having too much going on for the first major piece of the DCU.
Of course, it's possible that some of these characters could first appear in their animated forms in "Creature Commandos," easing the way somewhat for the pile of exposition that might otherwise need to accompany their first live-action appearances in the DCU. Either way, fans will have to wait and see if the news about Supergirl appearing in "Superman: Legacy" in advance of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" does indeed check out.