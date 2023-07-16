Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Is Awful - And Perfect For James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

Though there have been many heroes who have taken on the mantle of Green Lantern over the years, the one fans will probably be most familiar with is Hal Jordan. The happy-go-lucky jet pilot was played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 "Green Lantern" film, after all, and is generally the most popular of the heroes to use the moniker.

However, it looks like James Gunn is going for a more surprising choice for the Green Lantern in his upcoming DC movie, "Superman: Legacy." It was recently announced that longtime Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion will be playing Guy Gardner, the most brash and boisterous member of the Green Lantern Corps in "Superman: Legacy."

Known for his candid honesty and unshakable will, Gardner is a character who has had the gall to moon Batman and regularly makes fun of Superman to his face, which honestly makes him a pretty appropriate choice for Gunn's version of the Man of Steel. Better yet, being the trash-talking, beer-swilling jerk that he is, Gardner is also the perfect foil to Clark Kent's generally earnest and good-natured disposition.