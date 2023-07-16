Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Is Awful - And Perfect For James Gunn's Superman: Legacy
Though there have been many heroes who have taken on the mantle of Green Lantern over the years, the one fans will probably be most familiar with is Hal Jordan. The happy-go-lucky jet pilot was played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 "Green Lantern" film, after all, and is generally the most popular of the heroes to use the moniker.
However, it looks like James Gunn is going for a more surprising choice for the Green Lantern in his upcoming DC movie, "Superman: Legacy." It was recently announced that longtime Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion will be playing Guy Gardner, the most brash and boisterous member of the Green Lantern Corps in "Superman: Legacy."
Known for his candid honesty and unshakable will, Gardner is a character who has had the gall to moon Batman and regularly makes fun of Superman to his face, which honestly makes him a pretty appropriate choice for Gunn's version of the Man of Steel. Better yet, being the trash-talking, beer-swilling jerk that he is, Gardner is also the perfect foil to Clark Kent's generally earnest and good-natured disposition.
Guy Gardner is basically a likable jerk with unbridled power
When alien Green Lantern Abin Sur crashes on Earth and is critically injured, he orders his Power Ring to seek out someone who can handle the power and responsibility of his role in the Corps. Though Guy Gardner is selected as the best host for the ring, Abin Sur instead chooses Hal Jordan, who is much closer, to be the next Green Lantern.
While Gardner is relegated to the role of a backup for much of his life, he does eventually get his own Power Ring, and he becomes so powerful that the energy leaks from him when he's not wielding it. This rich history will no doubt help to inform his character and make him a thorn in The Big Blue Boyscout's side in "Superman: Legacy," even though they'll likely be on the same side.
Also set to be introduced in "Superman: Legacy" are Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific, who are set to be played by Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi, respectively. The trio joins David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, who were previously announced as cast members.