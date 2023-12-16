3 Details To Know About FlyWithWine From Shark Tank

Those returning from their visits to wine country have long faced the dilemma of how to bring their flavorful finds back home. Those concerns may finally be a thing of the past with FlyWithWine. The company's innovations in wine travel technology have earned it a rising place within the industry, which has aided in getting the team noticed by "Shark Tank."

FlyWithWine specializes in creating suitcases and other travel materials to store your wine with ease and style. The business' biggest breakthrough came in the creation of the VinGardeValise (VGV) suitcase, which quickly gained traction after being showcased in various wineries across Napa, California. Since then, the company has seen significant growth, with its products currently being available in over 500 breweries, tasting rooms, and retailers. Additionally, FlyWithWine has broken into different international markets including China, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Canada, and more.

This Friday will see a different group of wine connoisseurs give FlyWithWine a try as the company makes its debut on "Shark Tank" Season 15. It's a tough crowd to please as Sharks such as Kevin O'Leary take their wine very seriously. So does FlyWithwine have what it takes to make it through the tank?