Shark Tank: Copa Di Vino's Second Appearance Failed Due To The Owner's Behavior

James Martin made "Shark Tank" history by being the first to appear twice on the show, both times pitching his wine brand, Copa di Vino. His first presentation was on Season 2, where he seeks $600,000 for a 20% equity stake. While Martin sees value in the product itself, Kevin O'Leary believes it'd be more worthwhile to license the patented wine-by-the-glass design to other companies. The longtime shark slashes Martin's valuation, wanting 51% of the business for the $600,000. Martin refuses and walks out to the tune of O'Leary saying, "I am going to buy a $1,000 bottle of wine tonight, and I'm going to drink it because I am weeping for the opportunity lost."

Season 3 saw Martin's return, this time with an offer of $300,000 for 5%. With his company on track to surpass $5 million in sales, he needs the sharks' help to build another bottling line to account for the increased demand. O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban offer to come in together for $600,000 at 30%. Martin's ego ultimately gets in the way, giving the sharks the runaround instead of doing business.

Frustrated by the unnecessary drama, Cuban and Herjavec back out, with the latter even walking off-set. Barbara Corcoran perhaps puts it best, stating, "I'm having the same visceral reaction. For some reason ... I didn't like you then, and I don't like you now." It's likely that the other sharks would agree with that sentiment, with Copa di Vino's continued success having done little to change their minds about Martin himself.