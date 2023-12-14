The 10 Best Movies Of 2023

In hindsight, 2023 will be a crucial learning curve for Hollywood. Not since the 1960s has the industry had its glossy gears jammed with the disruption of a dual writer and actor strike. Last time, the new idea of television re-runs sparked this labor movement. Writers and actors fought to ensure residual pay for creatives in perpetuity. In 2023, a similar situation arose: New streaming technology brought a shift in entertainment consumption. The Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA wanted the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to recalibrate fair pay. (Despite a show like "Supernatural" being a mainstay of Netflix's library, creator Eric Kripke has never seen a penny in residuals.)

While the strikes have ended, it remains to be seen whether movie executives have learned the right lesson from this ... as the studios still opted to pay $600,000 weekly amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike when actors were struggling to live rather than reach an agreement sooner. Why bring this up? Well, I don't think it's a coincidence that the heavy hitters at the box office this year — and most of the ones that our Looper writers have deemed the best of 2023 — tackle facing the reckoning of big-thinking ideas with devastating consequences for the little guy.

Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" realizes helping others without the right context is ... a destabilizing idea for the multiverse. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" discovers that the best way to escape a boxed-in world is to have collective support. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla: Minus One" pointedly illustrate the harm that smashing through the world with self-interest will do. Throughout them all, I see something remarkable in the rubble. Despite the genre or scope, there's the same strand of hope stitched in them: There's someone left standing who endures and believes there's more work to do. Here's to this year's movies that have given us that Kenough energy to imagine something better.