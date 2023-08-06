Margot Robbie Was Right - Greta Gerwig's Barbie Hits $1 Billion At Worldwide Box Office

Margot Robbie told Warner Bros. Discovery executives that "Barbie" would make $1 billion at the box office, and her prediction was 100 percent correct. As documented by Variety, the Mattel blockbuster has officially accomplished that feat, proving that Robbie wasn't exaggerating. What's more impressive, though, is the fact that the film has reached this milestone after 17 days of release.

While speaking to Collider, Robbie, who plays Stereotypical Barbie in the movie, told the studio that supporting an auteur filmmaker like Greta Gerwig would pay off in a big way. She compared the situation to "Jurassic Park," noting that the dinosaur film made bank as Universal Pictures trusted Steven Spielberg's bold vision. However, Robbie also believed that she may have been overselling the box office potential of "Barbie" at the time. Now, the numbers are showing that she had every reason to believe in Gerwig and the project.

Of course, the success of "Barbie" is significant for other reasons. In addition to being a rare non-franchise movie to dominate the box office, Gerwig's existential comedy is a bona fide milestone for women directors.