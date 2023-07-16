The Untold Truth Of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

From superhero blockbusters to intimate dramas, it seems like every movie has at least some CGI these days. Whether depicting elements that can't exist in the real world or enhancing big stunts like in the "Mission: Impossible" films, even movies made with practical effects use CGI to get things just right. But Christopher Nolan wanted everything in "Oppenheimer" to be filmed in camera, without the use of any computer-generated shots at all.

"There are no CGI shots in the movie," Nolan told Collider while doing press for the film ahead of its release. "I think computer graphics, they're very versatile, they can do all kinds of things, but they tend to feel a bit safe," he explained. "That's why they're difficult to use in horror movies. Animation tends to feel a little safe for the audience."

Knowing that safe often meant sanitizing, the director wanted to eliminate CGI in an effort to ensure the frightening nature of atomic discovery was felt with the proper weight. "The Trinity Test, ultimately, but also these early imaginings of Oppenheimer visualizing the quantum realm, they had to be threatening in some way. They had to have the bite of real-world imagery. The Trinity Test, for those who were there, was the most beautiful and terrifying thing simultaneously, and that's where we were headed with this film."