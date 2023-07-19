SAG-AFTRA Strike: Studios Spend $600K Weekly As Actors Struggle To Earn Livable Wages

On July 14, 2023, the Screen Actors Guild joined the Writers Guild of America on picket lines for better pay and greater protections for their line of work from AI. The purpose of both strikes is so that members of each union can continue making livings off their profession and passion, with such reasonable demands being called "unrealistic" by Disney CEO Bob Iger. And when looking at the financial toll between studios and working professionals, it's easy to see why positive sentiment remains on the side of the latter.

Variety published a breakdown of the state of the entertainment industry at this moment. It likens the current strikes to the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns, where everything was shut down. Any productions in the works immediately ceased, including "Gladiator 2," which was filming in Malta when actors had to leave the set. "Gladiator 2" was far from the only production impacted. "Deadpool 3" released production photos just before the strike started, and filming there has been suspended. The same holds true for "Beetlejuice 2."

While actors and writers may be prominently on picket lines, the studios' refusal to negotiate fair terms has put a lot of other people out of work. One source told Variety, "We were completely out of the politics and just invested in the work. Now, a lot of people are going to lose their livelihoods, won't be able to keep up home payments, school payments." While the SAG-AFTRA strike is still early, it's already producing major ramifications throughout the industry that highlight the precarious position most working actors find themselves in, as well as the amount of money studios could stand to lose if the strike continues indefinitely.