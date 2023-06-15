Extraction 2 Review: A Forgettable Action Sequel - With One Unforgettable Single Take

The highlight of "Extraction" was a relentless one-take chase sequence that the rest of the adventure failed to live up to, which might be why director Sam Hargrave's attempt to do an even bigger and better one is the sole talking point going into "Extraction 2," and it is a commendable effort. It's 20 minutes of ingeniously executed action, escalating the stakes from a prison break to tense chases across several different modes of transportation without breaking a sweat. It's pulled off so commendably, I can overlook some of the choppy CGI explosions which ever so slightly distract from the intensity of the set piece.

Once again working from an uninspired, clichéd action screenplay by Joe Russo, Hargrave shows himself to be a considerable talent within this genre, leaving me pining for material far worthier of his talents than two "Extraction" movies. Much like "John Wick" filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, he's a filmmaker who has made the leap from stunt work to directing, having previously collaborated with the Russo brothers on several MCU projects as a stunt coordinator. This is why, as showboating as the very nature of a 20-minute single take may seem, it's deployed for the purposes of artistic integrity: he wants to make you feel every blow, which means a refusal to use any cuts that other directors would cheekily utilize to disguise stunt doubles mid-scene. Nothing about the story of "Extraction 2" is memorable, but Hargrave certainly polishes it up well.

Those who have somehow managed to remember any distinguishing event from the first "Extraction" may be baffled by this movie's premise, as mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) appeared to have been fatally wounded at the end. Thanks to movie magic, he's survived, and the movie zooms through his recovery — which includes needing to learn to walk again from scratch — to get him back to full health as quickly as possible, so we can hit the ground running with a new mission. This time, his assignment comes from a shadowy figure played by Idris Elba, who in his brief cameo appearance offers more charisma than I assumed such a brooding, machismo actioner would allow.

His mission, should he choose to accept it, is to lead his team on a mission to save the family of a Georgian gangster from the prison where he's holding them captive. It's a difficult task considering that the gangster in question is viewed as the most powerful man in the country, with hands in the back pockets of the government and business. What viewers within the Eastern European nation would make of a movie that suggests they're the world's most corrupt country is anybody's guess, as despite the grit and the fact that Georgian actors have been cast, it feels laughably inauthentic even with my limited knowledge of the country's political culture.