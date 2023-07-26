Move Over Marvel - Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, & More Enter The Mattel Cinematic Universe

The MCU aka the Mattel Cinematic Universe is about to grow exponentially.

After the critical and financial success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," Mattel is going all in on adaptations of their most iconic toys. Prior to the release of "Barbie," The New Yorker revealed that the California-based toy manufacturer was courting several Hollywood creatives to adapt properties like "Hot Wheels" and "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" for the big screen. Now that "Barbie" is on track to become one of the highest-grossing films of the years — it has raked in over $400M worldwide in less than a week — Mattel is aggressively focusing on its cinematic efforts.

Variety says that 14 Mattel properties are currently in active development. These include films based on "Polly Pocket," "Barney," "Magic 8 Ball," and "Hot Wheels." To bring Mattel's various properties to life, the company has appointed Robbie Brenner as the head of Mattel Films. Brenner previously produced the Oscar-winning "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Escape Plan." While speaking with Variety, Brenner opened up about the expectations attached to bringing Mattel's properties to the big screen. "Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise," the exec said. "That's the hope — that it goes on and on and it's a gift that keeps giving. But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right."

Brenner, who served as an executive producer on "Barbie, is now focused on what's next. There are several Mattel projects in the works, with Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Daniel Kaluuya, and more attached. If all goes well, the Mattel Cinematic Universe could outshine Marvel's efforts, reigning supreme as the only MCU viewers talk (or care) about.