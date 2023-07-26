Move Over Marvel - Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, & More Enter The Mattel Cinematic Universe
The MCU aka the Mattel Cinematic Universe is about to grow exponentially.
After the critical and financial success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," Mattel is going all in on adaptations of their most iconic toys. Prior to the release of "Barbie," The New Yorker revealed that the California-based toy manufacturer was courting several Hollywood creatives to adapt properties like "Hot Wheels" and "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" for the big screen. Now that "Barbie" is on track to become one of the highest-grossing films of the years — it has raked in over $400M worldwide in less than a week — Mattel is aggressively focusing on its cinematic efforts.
Variety says that 14 Mattel properties are currently in active development. These include films based on "Polly Pocket," "Barney," "Magic 8 Ball," and "Hot Wheels." To bring Mattel's various properties to life, the company has appointed Robbie Brenner as the head of Mattel Films. Brenner previously produced the Oscar-winning "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Escape Plan." While speaking with Variety, Brenner opened up about the expectations attached to bringing Mattel's properties to the big screen. "Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise," the exec said. "That's the hope — that it goes on and on and it's a gift that keeps giving. But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right."
Brenner, who served as an executive producer on "Barbie, is now focused on what's next. There are several Mattel projects in the works, with Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Daniel Kaluuya, and more attached. If all goes well, the Mattel Cinematic Universe could outshine Marvel's efforts, reigning supreme as the only MCU viewers talk (or care) about.
The Barney, Polly Pocket, and Hot Wheels films boast impressive talent
During her chat with Variety, Robbie Brenner teased several upcoming productions that Mattel is working on. Tom Hanks is on track to headline a "Major Matt Mason" flick, which will see the Oscar-winning actor as an astronaut who lives on the moon. "Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel, meanwhile, is joining a "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" picture. Brenner says that Diesel is looking forward to the film and that Mattel is "working on developing a script and we're all very excited about it." Hanks and Diesel aren't the only stars who are bringing the Mattel Cinematic Universe to life.
A lot has been said about Daniel Kaluuya's grounded "Barney" film, which the Oscar-winner is making for disenchanted millennials. While core plot details are slim, Brenner has compared Kaluuya's purple dinosaur flick to surreal projects like "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation," teasing that it will feature adult themes. "Any movie that has Barney is not certainly going to be straightforward," Brenner told the outlet. "We're not making 'Ted.' You know what I mean?" There's also a complete script for a "Polly Pocket" film, which Lena Dunham is tackling. Headlining the adaptation is "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins. Brenner is particularly excited about the "Polly Pocket" film, saying, "It's just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we'll be making that at some point in the future."
J.J. Abrams, who has been mostly incognito since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," is producing a "Hot Wheels" for Mattel and Warner Bros. Brenner says that the adaptation will feature "an incredible story and incredible characters." Another exciting development happening in the Mattel Cinematic Universe is a "Magic 8 Ball" film, which Brenner envisions as a PG-13 thriller.
The Mattel Cinematic Universe is already eyeing Barbie sequels
There are heaps of other Mattel projects in the works, like a Marc Forster-directed "Thomas & Friends" film and a "Wishbone" flick produced by Peter Farrelly. While the future is bright for Mattel, the biggest question audiences (and shareholders) have is regarding the future of "Barbie."
It's no secret that "Barbie" is the cultural phenomenon of the year. Great reviews and stellar box office receipts have made it one of 2023's most exciting projects. For Mattel Films, it's a clear winner, one that proves that a film based on their toys can succeed if creatives are allowed complete freedom. Mattel is certainly eager to have its cinematic footprint grow and they could take over marquee franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the power of "Barbie." Speaking with Variety, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz teased the possibility of more "Barbie" down the road. "Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations," Kreiz said, saying that the character is open-ended and broad. "In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe," Kreiz said, teasing that the brand is "very elastic..."
Does this mean that a "Barbie" sequel is confirmed? Not at all. The open-ended nature of Barbie as a character does allow certain flexibility, and Kreiz is determined to create cinematic franchises, but that means debuting solid films that audiences can get behind first. "Successful movies lend themselves to more movies," Kreiz said, teasing Mattel's intentions to dominate the theatrical landscape.
While it remains to be seen if "Barbie" gets a sequel, director Greta Gerwig isn't focused on Barbie's sophomore outing just yet.