Barry Keoghan's Favorite Movies Will Make Batman Fans Proud

Audiences seeing "The Batman" were in for a surprise when actor Barry Keoghan debuted as the Joker in a cameo appearance toward the end of the gritty superhero hit. Shortly after the movie's release, a deleted five-minute clip showcasing a tense conversation between Batman (Robert Pattinson) and The Clown Prince of Crime was released, giving fans an even better showcase of Keoghan's spine-chilling performance. It's no wonder that the Oscar nominee killed the role even in these brief glimpses, as the Irish actor is a big fan of Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.

While attending the premiere of his newest film "Saltburn," Keoghan and the rest of the cast were asked by Letterboxd to name their four favorite movies of all time. Keoghan said: "'Cool Hand Luke' and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy." The answer shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, as Keoghan has ties to both the Batman franchise and Nolan's filmography, having featured in the director's 2017 war epic "Dunkirk." It's worth noting that Jacob Elordi (who had reservations about auditioning for the upcoming "Superman: Legacy") also named "The Dark Knight" as one of his favorites.

Keoghan's love for Nolan's acclaimed superhero trilogy should be more than enough to win him the respect of fans as hype builds for "The Batman – Part II." But what are the chances of Keoghan's version of the Joker making a comeback?