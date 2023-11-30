Barry Keoghan's Favorite Movies Will Make Batman Fans Proud
Audiences seeing "The Batman" were in for a surprise when actor Barry Keoghan debuted as the Joker in a cameo appearance toward the end of the gritty superhero hit. Shortly after the movie's release, a deleted five-minute clip showcasing a tense conversation between Batman (Robert Pattinson) and The Clown Prince of Crime was released, giving fans an even better showcase of Keoghan's spine-chilling performance. It's no wonder that the Oscar nominee killed the role even in these brief glimpses, as the Irish actor is a big fan of Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
While attending the premiere of his newest film "Saltburn," Keoghan and the rest of the cast were asked by Letterboxd to name their four favorite movies of all time. Keoghan said: "'Cool Hand Luke' and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy." The answer shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, as Keoghan has ties to both the Batman franchise and Nolan's filmography, having featured in the director's 2017 war epic "Dunkirk." It's worth noting that Jacob Elordi (who had reservations about auditioning for the upcoming "Superman: Legacy") also named "The Dark Knight" as one of his favorites.
Keoghan's love for Nolan's acclaimed superhero trilogy should be more than enough to win him the respect of fans as hype builds for "The Batman – Part II." But what are the chances of Keoghan's version of the Joker making a comeback?
Keoghan remains optimistic about the Joker's return
"The Batman" opened a whole new box of villainy for the Dark Knight to play with, including a grotesque take on the Joker played by Barry Keoghan. Given the actor's passion for the role and his love of Batman media, it's only a matter of time before he is front and center in a follow-up. Currently, it's unclear if Keoghan's Joker will be returning in 2025's "The Batman – Part II." Director Matt Reeves never intended for his short scene at the end of "The Batman" to set anything up. "The scene is not meant to be there to say, like, 'Oh, here's an Easter egg,'" he told IGN. "I don't know that the Joker will be in the next movie but I can tell you that [...] what you're seeing is an early days version of this character and trouble, as always, is brewing in Gotham."
The uncertainty hasn't stopped Keoghan from keeping his hopes high. When asked about coming back in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Keoghan stated, "Obviously I'd love another crack, I just want to be back working on them again when that opportunity does arise, but you know they make the call and I got to respect that." He added that, if it were up to him, he would return in a heartbeat and has already been filling out journals with information pertaining to his role. As a huge fan of Christopher Nolan's trilogy, Keoghan knows that the late Heath Ledger set the bar high in terms of portraying the Joker, but he's clearly dedicated to making his version of the character just as memorable.