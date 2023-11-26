Jacob Elordi Didn't Want To Audition For DC's Superman Because It Was Too 'Dark'

It's not just that Jacob Elordi didn't want to read for Superman. As he told Gabriella Paiella, despite admiring actors like Heath Ledger and Christian Bale — both of whom famously dipped their toes into the superhero genre by appearing together in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," with Bale starring in Nolan's entire trilogy to boot — he just can't envision himself putting on a super suit for any role right about now.

"Not particularly, no," Elordi said when Paiella asked if he could "see himself" in a superhero movie. "I've always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. 'Anything can happen!' And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don't see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies." Though both interviewer and interviewee are quick to clarify that Elordi doesn't look down on any actors who do perform as superheroes, it's just not a good fit for him.

For his part, Elordi clearly has good media training. According to Paiella, he adopted an "ironic smile" before concluding this particular line of questioning: "And then I'm supposed to finish it with: 'Never say never!'"