How Many Years Did Loki Really Spend In The Season 2 Finale Time Loop?

The Season 2 finale of "Loki" proved to be epic in scale, as the Asgardian god of mischief finds himself taking control of the multiverse itself. His journey to that epic power is anything but straightforward, as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) spends much of the Season 2 finale using his Time Slipping abilities to try and engineer a scenario where the Time Variance Authority can be saved. By returning countless times to different moments in the series, Loki hopes to engineer a scenario in which he can restore the TVA. In the end, Loki takes on a new role in the MCU and realizes that he must shoulder the ultimate burden if he hopes to save his friends.

By manipulating the timeline with his newfound Time Slipping powers, Loki works with Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) to try and repeat the failed repair of the Temporal Loom from Season 2, Episode 4. When that doesn't work, he travels back to the Season 1 finale, confronting Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). This MCU version of "Groundhog Day" plays out at an incomprehensible scale, raising the question of just how much time Loki spent cycling through the same events.

To figure out how much time Loki spent in the Season 2 finale time loop, we can look at a few clues offered by the episode. Combined with some basic math, it's possible to figure out the bare minimum amount of time Loki spent, but not the maximum.