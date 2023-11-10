Loki Season 2: Where Is Ravonna Renslayer In The Finale & Why Does It Matter?

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2

The finale of "Loki" Season 2 concludes with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) alive inside the Void at the end of time. But the former judge of the Time Variance Authority's end-place in the Marvel Universe strongly hints at what's coming next for Renslayer, teasing her possible connection to a different variant of Kang the Conqueror and possibly becoming a version of Moon Knight.

In "Glorious Purpose," Marvel confirms the whereabouts of Renslayer after her failed coup attempt at the TVA and her pruning at the hands of Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal). She awakens inside the Void, where she's met by Alioth, the trans-temporal entity created by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) that protects the Citadel at the End of Time. However, at the same time, a purple glow emits from the arrival of Alioth. Renslayer's scene ends with her staring at the entity, with the color suggesting a variant of Kang might be with it.

While Marvel hasn't revealed Renslayer's final fate, the "Loki" finale may lead to two potential storylines — Kang variant Rama-Tut (or Kang himself) arriving at the end of time to rescue her from the Void, or it could be a hint that Renslayer's on her way to be a hero in her own right.

