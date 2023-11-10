Loki Season 2: Where Is Ravonna Renslayer In The Finale & Why Does It Matter?
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2
The finale of "Loki" Season 2 concludes with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) alive inside the Void at the end of time. But the former judge of the Time Variance Authority's end-place in the Marvel Universe strongly hints at what's coming next for Renslayer, teasing her possible connection to a different variant of Kang the Conqueror and possibly becoming a version of Moon Knight.
In "Glorious Purpose," Marvel confirms the whereabouts of Renslayer after her failed coup attempt at the TVA and her pruning at the hands of Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal). She awakens inside the Void, where she's met by Alioth, the trans-temporal entity created by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) that protects the Citadel at the End of Time. However, at the same time, a purple glow emits from the arrival of Alioth. Renslayer's scene ends with her staring at the entity, with the color suggesting a variant of Kang might be with it.
While Marvel hasn't revealed Renslayer's final fate, the "Loki" finale may lead to two potential storylines — Kang variant Rama-Tut (or Kang himself) arriving at the end of time to rescue her from the Void, or it could be a hint that Renslayer's on her way to be a hero in her own right.
How does Renslayer become Moon Knight and what could it mean?
In the "Loki" Season 2 finale, Ravonna Renslayer sits at the end of time inside the Void — there's a pyramid off in the distance, and a mysterious purple glow shining on her. The ancient Egyptian structure's inclusion seems to be very intentional. In the comics, the first variant of Kang the Conqueror, Pharaoh Rama-Tut, rules the nation before sparring with the Avengers. In the recent "Kang the Conqueror" miniseries (by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carlos Magno), Nathaniel Richards, who becomes Kang, goes back in time and interacts with the older version of himself. There, he encounters Renslayer, who has taken on the mantle of Moon Knight.
Ultimately, Renslayer and Richards fall in love – as they have in many different timelines — and attempt to overthrow Rama-Tut. Unfortunately, Richards' violence and his excessive attachment to Renslayer causes her to leave him and destroy his idea of what love can be — one of the significant moments on his path to becoming a supervillain. With rumors that Rama-Tut, who appears in the post-credit scene in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" may be the big villain of an unconfirmed "Moon Knight" Season 2, Marvel may be setting up a similar plot to the comic book storyline.
How the storyline could play out in Moon Knight
If the purple-glowing person who meets Ravonna Renslayer alongside Alioth in "Loki" is Rama-Tut and he takes her back in time to ancient Egypt, it could lead to her becoming Moon Knight. Renslayer being a previous Fist of Khonshu would tie directly into the events of "Moon Knight," with Rama-Tut serving as one of the main antagonists. The series could reveal what happens to Renslayer, her falling in love with Nathaniel Richards (who could become He Who Remains or another Kang variant) and taking on Rama-Tut with Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) dealing with the impacts of her transformation in the past and present day. Ultimately, fighting Rama-Tut may be the event leading Moon Knight to contact and join the Avengers, as his knowledge of the villain would be incredibly important in the battle against the Council of Kangs in "Avengers: Kang Dynasty."
Viewers will have to wait to find out what exactly happened to Renslayer. However, considering the pyramid we see, Rama-Tut's comic history and potential importance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Renslayer's Moon Knight seemingly fitting the storyline, it would make lots of sense to set up the Kang variant to be a significant part of "Moon Knight" Season 2. Although it's equally possible, the Kang the Conqueror variant isn't Rama-Tut and ends up being the same one from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," who finds himself in the Void after his defeat in the film. Time will tell.