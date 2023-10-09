Loki Season 2: What's The Temporal Loom - Can Norse Mythology Give Us Clues?

"Loki" Season 2 starts with a bang, as Mobius (Owen Wilson) and O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) use the Temporal Loom to rip the titular God of Mischief from the time stream, ridding Loki (Tom Hiddleston) of his time slipping issues. While it's clear the Temporal Loom — and its overloading energy — will be a crucial plot point in Season 2, what exactly is the Time Variance Authority device?

According to "Loki," the Temporal Loom is a device the TVA uses to convert raw time into a physical timeline, sustaining the Sacred Timeline. Unfortunately, with the death of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of Season 1, the creation of countless branching timelines overload the Temporal Loom, causing it to radiate energy in the Season 2 premiere and forcing O.B. to adjust it to handle all of the new timelines.

Much like many things related to Marvel's Thor and Loki, the Temporal Loom has an origin rooted in Norse mythology. In the Germanic myths, the Norns, also known as the three Fates, weave the Loom of Norns, shaping the lives and destinies of all living creatures. Although Marvel Studios' Temporal Loom isn't a direct adaptation, the connection between the TVA and the Fates seems abundantly clear.